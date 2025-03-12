I tried skiing at Club Med | Ciara Healy / NationalWorld

I stayed at Club Med Serre Chevalier after its £50 million renovation: Here’s what I thought

For years, Club Med has been the gold standard for luxury, all-inclusive getaways but for me, ski holidays were always a different story. Picture budget rentals, wobbly descents and a daily battle against slushy snow just to get back to a no-frills chalet. I thought ski-in, ski-out resorts were the stuff of legend - until now.

So when I got the chance to visit Club Med’s freshly revamped Serre Chevalier resort after its massive £50m transformation, I had one big question: Had I been doing ski holidays all wrong?

The Journey

After an unceremoniously expensive Pret sandwich and coffee at London Heathrow airport, I boarded the plane to Lyon unsure of what to expect from this ‘hidden gem’ resort. After a brief flight fuelled by a Spotify playlist curated for main character moments (solo flights definitely fall into that genre), we arrived in Lyon, France. From there it was a rather intimidating three-hour transfer to the airport. There is also the option to fly into Turin airport in Italy, which would knock a solid hour off of the journey - something that I would definitely recommend if you enjoy maintaining the function of your knees!

That being said, all of the travelling (and car sickness) was forgotten when we finally pulled up to the hotel.

The Hotel

Walking up the steps to Club Med Serre Chevalier felt like stepping into a winter postcard. The warmth of the wooden interior and the glow of the fireplace instantly transported me to the ski lodge of childhood dreams. The entire resort had been designed to reflect the surrounding alpine landscape, with natural materials like stone and reclaimed wood blending seamlessly into the décor. Inspired by the region’s famous 300 days of sunshine, subtle sundial motifs were hidden throughout- I may or may not have made a game out of spotting them all.

But beyond aesthetics, what really stood out was the resort’s commitment to sustainability. Instead of a wasteful tear-down during the renovation, much of the original structure had been restored, and materials that couldn’t be reused - like old mattresses - were donated to women’s shelters. The new design also slashed energy consumption by 32%, with eco-friendly materials and renewable energy sources woven into the renovation. Knowing that this luxury retreat was treading lightly on its pristine alpine surroundings made the experience even more special.

After a warm welcome, it was time for the best part - checking out my room.

The Room

At Club Med, instead of a fiddly hotel room card, you are given a bracelet on arrival that not only unlocks your room, but also your ski locker - more on this later. For someone like me - who forgot my skis on the first day of skiing(!!) - this is an especially handy idea.

I was situated in the ‘superior’ room, designed for up to three guests, with the third being a child up to the age of eleven. And superior, it certainly was. Walking into the room, I couldn’t help thinking that I’d be lucky to rent a one-bed flat of this size in London. Arriving just in time to catch some evening sun, the room was lit up by natural light multiple windows throughout. A small corridor area within the room, with carefully concealed wardrobes and a bathroom/shower room, opened up into a beautiful bedroom complete with a small lounge area - separated by a curtain - which gave the space a cosy, chalet-like feel. On the website, this is described as a children's area - the curtain dividing the room between parent and child.

Club Med superior room | Ciara Healy

Of course, the most exciting part was the view from the (aptly named) French doors. This bathed the entire room in light and opened up to a panoramic view of the slopes, making it feel like I was already out in the snow without even leaving the bed.

Just like the main foyer, the décor in the bedroom had the charm that sterile, monochromatically modern hotel rooms cannot capture. Here, they have perfected the art of keeping the character, without feeling old fashioned or overstimulating.

A selection of local gifts was waiting on the bed: alpine honey, Payot skincare products, and an assortment of regional liqueurs- all of which I later spotted throughout the hotel, available to purchase from the spa or the bar. It was a thoughtful touch, seamlessly tying the resort to its surroundings and giving guests a taste (literally) of the region’s best offerings.

This created a connection to local businesses that’s often missing in all-inclusive resorts, where everything can feel a little too curated and detached from the destination. Here, it was clear that Club Med had made an effort to integrate the local economy into the guest experience, rather than keeping everything in-house. The honey came from nearby apiaries, the liqueurs showcased traditional Alpine flavours, and Payot, a historic French skincare brand, complemented the resort’s emphasis on wellness. Knowing that local businesses were actively involved made the stay feel more authentic and immersive.

After a much-needed soak in the bath (a rare luxury in my life), it was time for dinner.

Club Med local products | Ciara Healy

The Food

Normally when you hear ‘all-inclusive buffet’, you think of long lines and food that has sat under drying lamps for just a bit too long. I’m happy to say on this trip I was forced to reconsider this belief. One thing I would complain about, is that there wasn’t enough time on the trip, or space in my stomach, to try all of the amazing food on offer. The buffet was huge, but all of the food was chosen with quality in mind.

The selection was overwhelming in the best way possible- French, Italian, Asian, and traditional Savoyard dishes, all clearly prepared with care. As a vegetarian who sticks to a high-protein diet, I was pleasantly surprised to find plenty of fresh, healthy options alongside indulgent alpine classics.

But let’s talk about dessert. Imagine the kind of ice cream you get from an expensive seaside gelato shop, with endless flavours to choose from. Now add a bakery section overflowing with fresh pastries and cakes. It took every ounce of self-control not to go back for thirds.

For a more intimate dining experience, there’s also an à la carte restaurant included in the price of your stay, you just need to book in advance. Though the quality of food was equal, it was nice to have the option of a dinner with a more formal feel. On my final night, I had the pleasure of dining at this restaurant myself, trying the local fondue which, paired with perfectly crisp white wine, outshone every version I’d tried on prior trips. The staff were also incredibly attentive, checking on the cheese- and more importantly, topping up the wine.

After lots of lovely food and wine, we took a short walk downstairs to watch the evening entertainment.

Fondue Club Med | Ciara Healy/NationalWorld

Night-time entertainment

Another unique part of the experience at Club Med was the friendliness and versatility of the staff - also known as GO’s (gentle organisers). These were probably the hardest working, most multi-talented bunch of people you could find. One minute they were serving food in the restaurant, the next they were performing their own show or leading a group dance. The energy was infectious.

I was also informed that the staff come up with their own ideas for the shows and routines, and then get to perform them in the evenings. You can really see how this engages the younger children, who get to see the staff who helped out at kids club in the day become their favourite Disney princess at night.

On our first night, we watched a retelling of Beauty and the Beast, which was way more entertaining than I expected, probably thanks to the unlimited drinks. Speaking of which, save for a few of the top of the range liqueurs and champagnes, all alcoholic drinks were included in the package. The bar staff were happy to mix whatever cocktail you wanted, on or off the menu. I think much of the blur of that second night was fuelled by too many limoncello spritzes, which I must say were worth the sore head the next day.

A big part of the charm of the hotel is that sober or otherwise, you can’t help but join in. The choreographed dances are easy to pick up and pretty much everyone is on the dance floor. It also certainly helps knowing that the hotel room is only an elevator away, rather than a treacherous trek through the snow in the middle of the night.

But out of all of the evening entertainment, nothing compared to my final night, when the sky was lit up by an elaborate fireworks display. Everyone stood outside under blankets and marvelled at the mountainous backdrop, whilst champagne poured and music played. It gave you that magical holiday feeling that you always hope for when you book a trip away.

The evening performance at Club Med | Ciara Healy/NationalWorld

Ski Hire and Equipment

Waking up the next morning - head slightly sore - I was ready to put my novice ski skills to the test.

Club Med makes the process so easy. Before arrival, I submitted my measurements, so my equipment was already waiting in my ski locker (which, again, opened with my wristband - genius). This genuinely made the experience so much easier as there was no need to worry about dragging myself to the ski shop after a long day of travelling.

Now, I am certainly no pro at skiing, but the difference in the ski gear I had rented at other resorts was insane. All equipment at Club Med is last season’s Rossignol, meaning everything is high quality and well-maintained.

Though I’m sure a more advanced skier could explain the differences more aptly, I will say that there were very few signs of wear, and the skis were certainly far more manoeuvrable than any I had used before. A key driving point of the resort was also the ‘ski in, ski out’ concept which I would say this rental system mastered. Insurance is also covered in the price of the holiday - so with this in mind, I was ready to hit the slopes with very little tedious preparation required.

Ski Hire | Ciara Healy/NationalWorld

The Slopes and Ski Lessons

Prior to this trip, I had my first experience of learning to ski during a week at a very budget resort with a group of friends from university. Considering the fact I spent a large part of that trip face-planting snow, and waddling down slopes that were far too steep for me, I opted for a beginner’s lesson. But after a morning refresher, I realised I was actually too good for the beginner class - something I never thought I’d say. Because lessons are included in the price of your stay, the ski instructors are very accommodating with swapping between classes. This meant that after a hefty lunch at the buffet, swapping to a more advanced class in the afternoon was no issue.

Throughout my stay, I had four different instructors and each of them was as friendly (and patient) as the next. They also all had great levels of English which was very helpful for an ignorant Brit like myself who was advised not to even bother with GCSE French. In total, I did about six hours worth of lessons- which may not have given me perfectly ‘instagrammable’ ski skills, but certainly gave me a new level of confidence- who knows how good I could’ve been if I’d got the full seven days to practise!

Ski hire Club Med | Ciara Healy/NationalWorld

As a beginner, I also really appreciated how empty the mountains felt, unlike the crazy rush of ski traffic I’d experienced before. This was even more surprising given the fact that the resort was at full capacity at the time of my stay.

Another key point to mention that I learned from one of the workers at the ski shop, was that if there wasn’t enough snow on the slopes to ski, Club Med would relocate your holiday to one of their nearest alternative resorts. This means that you can have full peace of mind, knowing that even if there is an unlucky spell of snow, you won’t be missing your trip.

Clear Mountains | Ciara Healy

Après Ski

After a day of skiing, there is nothing more exciting than a couple drinks at après ski. One of the best things about après-ski at Club Med Serre Chevalier? No trekking into town in ski boots or worrying about the bill- it was all included and right there at the resort. You could ski straight in, unclip, and be sipping a well-deserved pint within minutes. The bar had a great atmosphere, with skiers swapping stories over drinks and upbeat music playing. The afternoon appetisers - mini tartiflettes, charcuterie and Alpine bites - were also a perfect touch.

That said, I did miss the classic ski-up après experience - grabbing a drink at a lively mountain bar, music pumping, before making a final run down. Club Med’s setup was ultra-convenient, but it didn’t quite have that rustic, ski-hut buzz. Still, for a hassle-free way to unwind after a day on the slopes, it was pretty perfect.

Club Med Apres Ski | Ciara Healy

Other Amenities

Though skiing is the highlight of any trip here, there’s plenty more to enjoy if you fancy a break from the slopes. To make the most of the Alpine setting, daily snowshoeing sessions offer a slower-paced way to explore the landscape. Using lightweight, specially designed snowshoes you can wander through the snow without sinking - an experience that many guests raved about. Personally, I was too dedicated to my ski lessons to give it a go, but I heard it was a great way to take in the scenery from a fresh perspective.

If you’re looking for a warm escape from the cold, the resort’s indoor heated pool, gym, and studio space offer options for staying active. Yoga and Pilates classes run throughout the day, and you can drop in without booking. There are also core training and circuit training sessions for those who want to push their limits, along with muscle-building and cardio classes to help maintain fitness during your stay. The pool itself is open all day, whether you’re after a peaceful morning swim or a splash around with friends and family. For something more structured, there are also dynamic aqua fitness sessions guided by music.

One amenity I did make time for was the spa, where I treated myself to an incredible Payot facial. The treatments here come at an extra cost, but after an intense day of skiing, when is a better time to indulge? My practitioner was especially attentive, offering tailored skincare advice and rounding off the treatment with a much-needed neck and shoulder massage. I left feeling completely relaxed and ready to curl up for the night.

For families, the resort is impressively well-equipped. As a 20-something without kids, I can’t comment too much, but there’s a clear emphasis on making life easier for parents. The Club Med Baby Welcome Kit ensures stress-free travel for those with little ones, providing essentials like cots and changing mats at no extra charge. Meanwhile, Petit Club Med (for 2-3 year-olds) offers a mix of indoor and outdoor play, with everything from mural painting to treasure hunts, plus quiet time for naps and stories. Older children (4-10) can enjoy Mini Club Med+, where activities focus on fun, friendship, and confidence-building. For teens, there’s a tailored programme that evolves with their age group—11-13 year-olds get a mix of structured activities and free time to explore, while 14-17 year-olds are given more independence, with energetic G.Os on hand to keep things exciting.

So whether you’re here for the skiing or the relaxation, there’s no shortage of ways to make the most of your stay.

Pool at Club Med | Ciara Healy

Final Thoughts and Pricing

I honestly couldn’t fault my experience at Club Med Serre Chevalier.

A seven-night, all-inclusive stay comes in at £2,905 per adult (based on double occupancy), including return flights from London Gatwick and transfers. Given that covers everything- accommodation, food, drinks, ski hire, lift passes, lessons, and entertainment- it feels like solid value. Plus, their Sunday-to-Sunday schedule means you avoid the dreaded Saturday transfer traffic, which I unfortunately got caught in.

Before this trip, I thought I knew what a ski holiday was. But Club Med made it feel effortless - everything was taken care of, with no stress at all (except for getting on and off the ski lifts).

Would I go back? Absolutely. Though next time, I might take it easy on the limoncello.