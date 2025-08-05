Visitors from several nations deemed to have ‘high overstay rates’ will soon be required to post a visa bond of up to $15,000 (approximately £11,000) to travel to the US.

The policy, which takes effect from August, is part of a 12-month pilot programme by the Trump administration to ensure foreign visitors comply with visa terms.

According to the State Department: “Aliens applying for visas as temporary visitors for business or pleasure and who are nationals of countries identified… as having high visa overstay rates, where screening and vetting information is deemed deficient… may be subject to the pilot program.”

This means, visitors from several nations, particularly those in Africa, South Asia, the Middle East, and parts of Latin America and East Asia, will be required to post a refundable visa bond of up to $15,000 when applying for US tourist (B‑2) or business (B‑1) visas, if their home countries are identified as having high visa overstay rates.

The listing of affected countries will be published at least 15 days before the policy begins, and may change during the year. The bond will be fully refundable if visitors depart on time, but may be retained if they overstay or violate visa conditions.

The US government maintains the bond serves to “ensure that the U.S. government is not financially liable if a visitor does not comply with the terms of his or her visa”—and to cut down on visa overstays that have long challenged immigration enforcement.

Industry groups and travel professionals have expressed concern that the bond, coupled with its upfront cost, could seriously deter tourism and business travel from the affected regions, even though the bond is refundable.