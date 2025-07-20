Starting in late 2025, the U.S. government will begin charging a $250 “Visa Integrity Fee” to most foreign nationals applying for a US visa.

This fee was established under the One Big Beautiful Bill, signed into law on July 4, 2025, and is likely to affect millions of travellers. The new US Visa Integrity Fee will be important to know if you are planning to visit the United States in the coming months.

Who Has to Pay The U.S. Visa Integrity Fee?

The fee applies to almost all non-immigrant visa categories: tourist and business (B-1/B-2), student (F/M), work (H-1B/H-4), and exchange visas (J). Applicants from non-waiver countries—such as China, India, Nigeria, and Brazil—will have to pay the visa integrity fee of $250 in addition to their other required fees.

Starting in late 2025, the U.S. government will begin charging a $250 "Visa Integrity Fee" to most foreign nationals applying for a US visa. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Most tourists coming from Africa, Latin America, and South America as well as select countries in Asia and the Middle East, will also be subject to the new $250 levy. On the other hand, visitors from Visa Waiver Program countries—such as the UK, France, Germany, Japan, and South Korea—won’t be affected. Most Canadians and Bermudians will also be exempt from paying the fee. Diplomats in parts of the Middle East, as well as official visa holders, may qualify for special waivers.

What it means if you are travelling to the US

The idea is that this $250 acts like a compliance bond. If a visitor departs the U.S. on time or legally changes their status (for example, switching to a work or student visa making arrangements in a timely manner) then the rebate should be available.

However, the refund process remains unclear, and immigration lawyers warn it could involve months of paperwork, delays, or even denials if technicalities aren’t followed. If you’re helping a family member plan a visit you should know they will have to pay the new Visa Integrity fee upfront, along with their visa application.

They may never see that money again, depending on how the refund rules are implemented. If they breach any visa condition they forfeit the refund. That results in higher financial risk and extra paperwork for otherwise simple visits.