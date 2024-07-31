Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Go Croatia Sail is offering spectacular four and five-day sailing cruises across the Adriatic Sea between Split and Dubrovnik.

The cruise is perfect groups looking to make memories that will last a lifetime. Go Croatia Sail said that guests will have everything they need whilst being immersed in 360 degrees of stunning Croatian scenery.

Go Croatia Sail offers two fantastic short cruise options and guests can choose to enjoy either a four-day sail starting in Split and then docking at Makarska, Mljet Island (or Sipan Island) and ending in Dubrovnik or a five-day sail beginning in Dubrovnik, ending in Split and stopping off at Korcula Island and Hvar Island along the way. Each day the boat will anchor off the coast to give guests a great opportunity to enjoy a swim in the calm clear waters of the Adriatic Sea.

Flexibility for group trips is one of the most impressive perks of Go Croatia Sail, ensuring that guest stays are as bespoke as possible for everyone onboard, and a stress-free trip of a lifetime is a given. Providing the boat has been booked exclusively for a group of 16 or more the dedicated Go Croatia Sail team can work with guests to ensure the itinerary is as adventurous or laid back as they want it to be and represents their interests perfectly.

The team can also support with planning optional activities or excursions, at an additional cost, for times off board the boat. Whether guests are seeking the best nightlife hotspots, a relaxing afternoon at Bamboodu Spa in Dubrovnik or wine tasting at Korcula Island, the team can plan ahead to make sure there are plenty of ways for the group to experience Croatia in style.

Prices start from just £369 per person for four days on one of the Classic Plus boats, whilst other additional costs apply for open bar drinks package and excursions. Trips are categorized as 18-35yrs, 30-49yrs or mixed ages (10-69yrs).

The trips include accommodation onboard for every night as well as half board meals with a delicious breakfast and lunch provided each day. There is also an optional BBQ dinner on one of the evenings, for an additional cost, serving delicious local produce. All cabins include an ensuite shower room, Wi-Fi and air-conditioning.

