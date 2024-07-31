Croatia holidays: Discover the stunning Croatian scenery on a small ship cruise sailing across Adriatic Sea between Split and Dubrovnik
The cruise is perfect groups looking to make memories that will last a lifetime. Go Croatia Sail said that guests will have everything they need whilst being immersed in 360 degrees of stunning Croatian scenery.
Go Croatia Sail offers two fantastic short cruise options and guests can choose to enjoy either a four-day sail starting in Split and then docking at Makarska, Mljet Island (or Sipan Island) and ending in Dubrovnik or a five-day sail beginning in Dubrovnik, ending in Split and stopping off at Korcula Island and Hvar Island along the way. Each day the boat will anchor off the coast to give guests a great opportunity to enjoy a swim in the calm clear waters of the Adriatic Sea.
Flexibility for group trips is one of the most impressive perks of Go Croatia Sail, ensuring that guest stays are as bespoke as possible for everyone onboard, and a stress-free trip of a lifetime is a given. Providing the boat has been booked exclusively for a group of 16 or more the dedicated Go Croatia Sail team can work with guests to ensure the itinerary is as adventurous or laid back as they want it to be and represents their interests perfectly.
The team can also support with planning optional activities or excursions, at an additional cost, for times off board the boat. Whether guests are seeking the best nightlife hotspots, a relaxing afternoon at Bamboodu Spa in Dubrovnik or wine tasting at Korcula Island, the team can plan ahead to make sure there are plenty of ways for the group to experience Croatia in style.
Prices start from just £369 per person for four days on one of the Classic Plus boats, whilst other additional costs apply for open bar drinks package and excursions. Trips are categorized as 18-35yrs, 30-49yrs or mixed ages (10-69yrs).
The trips include accommodation onboard for every night as well as half board meals with a delicious breakfast and lunch provided each day. There is also an optional BBQ dinner on one of the evenings, for an additional cost, serving delicious local produce. All cabins include an ensuite shower room, Wi-Fi and air-conditioning.
In terms of boats offered, the Classic Plus can hold a maximum of 36 guests whilst Premier, featuring a diving platform and spacious salon and rear seating area, can accommodate up to 40 guests. The Premier Plus, in addition to Premier features, also has a jacuzzi to add a further contemporary feel. The boat can host up to 36 people. The top range boat, Superior, contains all the mentioned features along with an extra-large sun deck for additional space, comfort and convenience, also bookable for up to 36 guests.
