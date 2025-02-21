Cruises are no longer just for silver sailors as Gen Z set sail in record numbers
Cruises are no longer just for boomers, with Gen Z swapping beach raves for ocean waves - with one luxury travel provider revealing that its cruise bookings have surged 367% among 22-30-year-olds year-on-year.
The new data, from affordable luxury holiday and cruise provider Destination2, reveals that Gen Z is now the fastest-growing demographic in cruise travel, with January 2025 seeing record demand.
The bookings herald a new age for the cruise industry, with overall cruise bookings surging by an impressive 90% compared to the previous year.
However, while the 51-60 demographic - a historically strong market for cruises - has also grown, it has done so at a more modest rate of 84%.
Destination2's cruise expert Mr Cruise, also known as Mike Graham, has said: "Gen Z holidaymakers are catching on - luxury cruises aren’t just for retirees; they’re the ultimate smart-spending hack.
“With everything from dining to entertainment bundled into one price, they beat traditional trips loaded with hidden costs. Plus, they’re a dream for content creators, offering ever-changing, Insta-worthy backdrops without the hassle of constant packing and unpacking.
“Then when it’s time to recharge, cruises prioritise mental well-being with ocean-view yoga, luxury spas and stress-free travel - giving holidaymakers the perfect balance of adventure, self-care and mindfulness."