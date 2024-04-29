Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Singer-songwriter, Madi Diaz, who performed with Harry Styles, has been left “truly devastated” after her 20-year-old guitar was battered and damaged during a flight with Delta Airlines. Diaz posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the airline “needs to be held responsible” and she has “so many memories” that are now “just gone”.

She posted on X on Saturday 27 April: “Truly devastated by the damage done by @Delta to my 20 year old martin guitar. So many memories just gone. Absolutely beyond devastated. Please repost. @Delta needs to be held responsible.”

She posted on Sunday 28 April that she had “bought the most heavy duty case” she could find in order to prevent her beloved guitar from being damaged. She added: “My theory for 20 years was that our instruments are meant to travel to help tell our stories. Lesson learned?

“I’m not in the position to financially handle renting gear wherever I go-but I’m also not in the position to lose so much.” In a final post the singer wrote: “I can’t thank yall enough for getting angry with me. I feel so supported thru such a truly s***moment. Thank you for reposting and I’m hoping that something will come of this D28 vs @Delta baggage situation.”

Singer-songwriter Madi Diaz, who performed with Harry Styles, has been left “devastated” after Delta Airlines battered her 20-year-old guitar during a flight. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Many fans rushed to respond to her posts on X to sympathise with Diaz. One user wrote: “I am so sorry this happened, I can’t understand how so much damage was done, like what the hell did @Delta do to cause that??!”.

Another user wrote: “They should give you free travel for life and money for the guitar.” A third said: “So very sorry. It’s like they murdered a beloved friend, and/or a piece of your soul.”

Diaz shared a video on X showing the extent of the damage, while reminiscing on the memories she shared while playing it — including touring with Harry Styles. The video showed the guitar in its hard case but splintered. In an Instagram story, she wrote: ”From my dorm room in college to stages with @Harry_Styles this guitar has been with me through ALL OF IT.”