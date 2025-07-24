Exclusive Sani Asterias launches new luxury cruise offer for 2025 with a half-day private yacht experience

Sani Marina

Sani Resort’s most exclusive beachfront retreat, Sani Asterias, has launched a new, limited-time summer offer for guests booking a three-bedroom residence with a once-in-a-lifetime complimentary half-day private yacht cruise on the sparkling Aegean Sea.

Set within the award-winning Sani Resort, Sani Asterias is a collection of just 57 exquisitely appointed suites, each designed to blur the line between indoor sophistication and outdoor serenity.

The Beachfront Residences, first unveiled in June 2024 following a refined redesign, offer direct access to a private beach, individual infinity pools, and sweeping views across the Aegean Sea.

The redesigned residences offer a serene ambience, elevated interiors and expansive outdoor spaces designed for moments of connection and calm. Enhancements to the in-suite experience for 2025 season include wine fridges, home cinemas, bespoke pillow menus, and the option for private in-room beauty treatments.

Positioned in a prime, marina-front location, with direct access to dining, boutiques and entertainment, Sani Asterias’ limited-time offer places it at the forefront of effortless luxury for end of summer bookings.

Dining at Sani Asterias is a standout, led by the resort’s Over Water Restaurant, helmed by two-Michelin-starred chef Stéphanie Le Quellec, delivering contemporary French cuisine in an intimate overwater setting. Guests may also opt for private dining on their terrace, with menus crafted from the finest local produce and paired with selections from an expertly curated wine list.

Summer at Sani

This summer also welcomes the return of Sani Resort’s celebrated cultural and culinary calendar, including Sani Gourmet and the Sani Festival. Sani Gourmet runs from 11th July-22nd August and hosts a world-class lineup of acclaimed chefs with more than 20 Michelin-Stars between them to take guests on a global gastronomic journey with influence from Paris, Lima, Bangkok and New York.

Sani Festival sees a spectacular lineup of Grammy award-winning music legends including Gipsy Kings, Norah Jones and Gloria Gaynor, taking to the stage from 12th July-23rd August, promising an eclectic mix of genres from jazz and R&B to disco and soul.