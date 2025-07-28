Family travel expert urges parents to avoid waterpark safety mistakes ahead of August peak season

Universal’s Volcano Bay – Krakatau Aqua Coaster

As families across the UK flock to pools and waterparks to cool off this summer, a family travel expert is urging parents to be aware of four surprisingly common safety mistakes.

Oliver Brendon, family travel expert and CEO of AttractionTickets.com, is urging parents to stay alert to these four safety missteps that are often overlooked, but are essential to a stress-free and safe family day out.

Mistake 1: Not crossing your legs on the waterslide

“It might sound like a playground joke, but wedgies on waterslides can actually cause minor injuries. Children, and adults alike, can end up with painful grazes or cuts from not keeping their legs crossed properly on the way down. The speed and pressure of the water can really catch you off guard and leave you feeling uncomfortable for the rest of the day. To avoid this, it only takes a few seconds to remind your child to cross their legs and hold that position, but it can make all the difference. It’s one of those things you laugh about later, but it’s definitely worth preventing in the first place.”

Mistake 2: Skipping a lost-child plan

“With so many people around and lots going on, it’s surprisingly easy for children to become separated from their parents at a pool or waterpark. That moment of panic is awful. To avoid it, I suggest families set a clear meeting point as soon as they arrive, somewhere easy to find and explain to kids. Tell your child that if they lose sight of you, they must go straight to that spot and stay there. It takes all the panic out of the situation and can help provide a calm and simple resolution to an otherwise stressful moment.”

Mistake 3: Delaying the post-swim rinse

“I understand the instinct to dry off, grab a snack, and head home after a long day, but skipping the post-pool rinse-off can cause problems later. Chlorine left on children’s skin can be really irritating, especially if your child has any sensitivities. A quick rinse at the showers near the pool is all it takes to avoid this and it makes a big difference. It’s a small step that can prevent itching and complaints later in the day.”

Mistake 4: Picking the wrong swimming costume colours

“It’s not something many parents think about, but the colour of your child’s swimming costume really does matter when it comes to safety. Blue and green tend to blend into the water, making your child harder to see, especially in a wave pool or when things get busy. Brighter colours like pink and yellow, particularly if they are neon, stand out far more clearly. As a parent, it gives you a bit of peace of mind knowing your child is easy to spot. It also really helps lifeguards if they ever need to scan a crowded area.”