Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A plane’s nose gear collapsed while it was preparing to depart from an airport yesterday (Wednesday 1 May). A Satena Airlines flight was backtracking on the runway for departure and was turning around, almost having finished the line up, when the nose gear collapsed.

The incident occurred at San Andrés International Airport. According to reports, all 45 passengers and four crew disembarked the aircraft without injuries and Colombia's Technical Direction of Civil Aircraft Accident investigation has opened an investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Breaking Aviation News and Videos shared a video on X, formerly Twitter, showing the plane tilted downwards into the runway with the disembarked passengers standing around. It said: “SATENA ATR-42-500 nose gear collapses while preparing to depart from San Andres International Airport in Colombia.

“The nose gear appears to have retracted just when the aircraft was about to begin its takeoff from the runway. All 45 passengers and four crew disembarked without injuries.”