UK holidaymakers have been issued an Indonesia travel warning as the Foreign Office has updated its travel guidance. Travellers that are heading to the country, including popular hotspots Bali, Lombok and Jakarta, are being warned that they must follow certain passport rules.

Holidaymakers could be refused entry if they do not meet requirements. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) updated its guidance on Tuesday 23 April, advising travellers from the UK to have passports which are valid for at least six months after the date of arrival in Indonesia. Passports must also have at least two blank pages inside.

The FCDO said: "To enter Indonesia, your passport must have an 'expiry date' at least six months after the date you arrive and have at least two blank pages. Check with your travel provider or the nearest Indonesian Embassy or Consulate to make sure your passport and other travel documents meet the requirements."

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has updated its Indonesia travel advice including hotspots Bali and Lombok due to passport rules. (Photo: Getty Images)

Passport rules have also been introduced elsewhere since Brexit. UK tourists travelling to EU countries need a passport valid for three months after the date they plan to leave.

It also must have been issued within the past 10 years. You will need to apply for a new passport to avoid any disruptions to your trip.

The British Embassy in Stockholm has also issued passport advice to fans flocking to the Swedish city of Malmö to watch the 2024 Eurovision song contest. The Embassy said in an update that travelling fans should consider taking a picture of their passport or other important documents, such as tickets, on your phone. This would help to assist in any instance where you lose such important documents when travelling abroad for an event.