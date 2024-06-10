Foreign Office travel advice: New Brazil travel warning issued over 'express kidnapping' and smoking laws as vaping banned
A new Foreign Office travel warning has been issued for holiday destination Brazil over ‘express kidnappings and electronic smoking devices’. The Foreign Office updated the information on its ‘Safety and Security’ page ahead of the summer holidays.
It warns UK holidaymakers that ‘short-term opportunistic kidnapping’ can happen in the destination. It says: “Short-term opportunistic kidnapping (called ‘express kidnapping’) can happen. Victims have been kidnapped for a short period of time and driven to an ATM to withdraw money before being abandoned. Express kidnappers may use violence.”
The Foreign Office advises holidaymakers to avoid wearing expensive clothing or jewellery, particularly in public and avoid casual taxis to avoid risk. It says: “Use official or pre-booked taxis instead where the driver is registered. Be vigilant, especially at night.”
On electronic smoking devices the FCDO warns that all electronic cigarettes and vaping devices are banned in Brazil. The government says: “As of 2 May 2024, all electronic cigarettes and vaping devices are banned in Brazil. Refills, parts, and accessories are also banned.
“The Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa) prohibits the import, transport, sale, storage and advertisement of these items. Customs officials have the authority to confiscate any vape products found in travellers’ luggage (both checked in and carry on) during inspections.”
The new warnings come after the Foreign Office has updated travel advice for Brazil after mass floods killed at least 75 people. The floods hit Brazil’s southern Rio Grande do Sul state in June.
Approximately 16,000 took refuge in schools, gymnasiums and other temporary shelters. The massive floods are the fourth such environmental disaster in the state in a year, following floods in July, September and November 2023 that killed 75 people.
