From stunning sea views to sensory delights: Experience an unforgettable Valentine’s Day on the English Riviera

The Cary Arms

Looking for a dreamy day out or something truly special to declare your everlasting love this Valentine’s Day?

The English Riviera, nestled on the stunning South West Coast in Devon, offers the perfect romantic escape whether you’re newly smitten or a seasoned romantic. With breathtaking views, luxury spa breaks, and exquisite fine dining, love is truly in the sea air.

Treat your partner—and yourself—to some well-deserved relaxation. The Cary Arms in Babbacombe invites couples to unwind with mesmerising sea-facing views across Lyme Bay. Or recharge at the exclusive, adults-only Lincombe Hall Hotel & Spa, which offers a two-course lunch, a 30-minute treatment, and access to its state-of-the-art spa facilities. For a thoughtful touch that won’t go unnoticed, gift your loved one a voucher for a special beauty treatment from the Temple Beauty Rooms at the Palace Hotel in Paignton.

Love at first bite? The English Riviera boasts a vast selection of fine dining restaurants providing the opportunity to pick the perfect setting for an intimate Valentine’s meal. Whether it’s the sophisticated charm of multi-award winning, Michelin star The Elephant, English Riviera’s French bistro, La Petite Maison, or the cosy elegance and quality local ingredients on offer at The Waddling Duck, you’re sure to find a menu as memorable as your romance.

If you’re looking for something more unique this Valentine’s Day, why not take a trip back to the Stone Age. Kents Cavern is teaming up with the Cheese Queens to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience that’s guaranteed to spark your senses. Explore the historic caves on a guided tour, visiting the area where Kents Cavern’s very own Cheddar is aged. End your evening with a sensory-filled cheese tasting in the dark—a dining adventure blending history, flavour, and romance.

For those who wish to extend the romance with a long weekend, the English Riviera offers a choice of stunning romantic hideaways. From five-star B&B’s, such as Driftwood Boutique B&B Brixham and Court Prior Boutique B&B, to Osborne luxury self-catering apartments with an incredible beach view, the options are endless. Many properties offer bespoke packages with champagne, chocolates, and flowers on arrival, ensuring a truly memorable stay. The English Riviera’s stunning coastline, sandy beaches, and quaint fishing harbours set the scene for an idyllic break. For those with four-legged friends, there are plenty of dog-friendly properties too.

Carolyn Custerson, CEO of English Riviera BID Company, said: "The English Riviera is a truly memorable destination for couples looking to celebrate this Valentine’s Day. From romantic coastal walks to indulgent spa breaks and unforgettable dining experiences, our beautiful bay offers something for everyone. We’re proud to showcase the best of South Devon’s hospitality, allowing guests to escape their everyday and create memories to cherish for years to come."

For more information and to plan your visit, explore our top Valentine’s picks at https://www.englishriviera.co.uk/whats-on/seasonal-events/valentines-day