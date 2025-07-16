Gen Z adults opting to indulge on more 5-star luxury holidays

Nikki Beach Resort, Santorini

Gen Z holidaymakers are wanting more than a budget break this summer, with almost half opting for 5-star accommodation when travelling abroad 1.

ABTA’s 2025 Travel Trends highlighted adults aged 18 to 28 are looking for luxury, with more than one in five (22%) also planning to spend more on their holidays this summer, specifically to upgrade where they stay.

VIBE by Jet2holidays’ booking data shows a genuine interest in booking luxury properties this summer too, with 39% of passengers booking properties that are 4-star and above, increasing from 2024.

Interest has grown significantly over the past year, and since its launch in 2019, VIBE by Jet2holidays has continued to expand its offering. The number of 5-star properties within its portfolio has increased by 1,200%, offering Gen Z adults even more options to match their dream luxury holiday vibe.

A 5-star trip is made easier with the UK’s largest tour operator, as every package holiday combines VIP customer service, 22kg baggage allowance plus 10kg hand luggage, transfers and award-winning return flights with Jet2.com in one ATOL-protected package.

To help inspire Gen Z adults looking for a 5-star holiday this summer, VIBE by Jet2holidays is shining a spotlight on the top destinations they can experience a luxury getaway without missing out on some of Europe’s chicest restaurants and array of stunning beaches.

Iconic Vibes

Turkey’s Hyde Bodrumis the ultimate pick for holidaymakers wanting to holiday in deluxe settings with a beach club on hand. Weekend poolside DJ sets mean holidaymakers can enjoy iconic performances while relaxing by the pool. The resort’s beachfront location matches party with premium.

Sample package:

VIBE by Jet2holidays – Turkey, Bodrum, 5 star Hyde Bodrum, 7 nights all-inclusive plus departing from Leeds Bradford on 14th September.

Price: £1,539 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Full-on-Style Vibes

The trendy whitewash design and non-stop energy make Santorini’s Nikki Beach Resort & Spaideal for a VIBE by Jet2holidays getaway that’s all about the style. For those looking for Insta-worthy snaps, this hotel features eclectic designs, Bali-style beds and crystal-clear waters – all making for the ultimate backdrop.

Sample package:

VIBE by Jet2holidays – Greece, Santorini, 5 star Nikki Beach Resort and Spa, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Manchester on 18th September.

Price: £1,629 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Poolside DJ Vibes

Enjoy poolside DJ sets every weekend and soak up the incredible atmosphere at Antalya’s Day One Beach Resort and Spa.This beachfront resort brings the party vibes, dreamy decor, and a lively buzz all in one stylish escape.

Sample package:

VIBE by Jet2holidays – Turkey, Antalya, 5 star Day One Beach Resort and Spa, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from London Luton on 9th September.

Price: £829 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Heart-of-the-Action Vibes

For the ultimate escape with main character energy, the iconic Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza is your 5-star pass to the party island’s biggest parties. Set in Playa D’En Bossa, just 300m from pumping clubs and world-class venues, this hotel puts you in the heart-of-the-action without skimping on luxury.

Sample package:

VIBE by Jet2holidays – Balearics, Ibiza, 5 star Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza, 7 nights room-only departing from London Stansted on 14th September.

Price: £1,549 per person based on 2 adults sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

For more information about VIBEby Jet2holidays’ package holidays, or to book, visit: https://www.jet2holidays.com/vibe

Prices are correct as at 16/07/2025 and are the cheapest available rates for the holiday /flight specified, therefore availability may be limited at this price. Please note in-resort fees may apply to certain holidays, see https://www.jet2holidays.com/ for more details.

1 ABTA Travel Trends for 2025