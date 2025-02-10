Heritage Resort & Golf in Mauritius unveils spectacular culinary calendar for 2025

Chef Laurent and Julie Lemal

A feast for the senses awaits as Heritage Resorts & Golf in Mauritius unveils a dazzling 2025 Culinary Calendar, an invitation to embark on a gastronomic odyssey unlike any other. With a programme brimming with creativity, refinement, and world-class expertise, this year’s edition is set to captivate epicureans and gourmets alike.

You can view the full calendar here: https://heritageresorts.mu/hotels-mauritius/culinary-calendar

Under the title of “A Starry Gastronomic Odyssey”, the calendar unfolds as a year-long celebration of fine dining, featuring monthly culinary rendezvous hosted by Michelin starred chefs. Each month, the group’s exceptional establishments will transform into epicurean sanctuaries, where the artistry of haute cuisine takes centre stage, orchestrated around carefully curated themes.

The prestigious Heritage Le Telfair Golf & Wellness Resort, Heritage Awali Golf & Spa Resort, and the Château de Bel Ombre will welcome no fewer than 13 distinguished chefs, each graced with Michelin stars. Through exclusive signature dinners and interactive masterclasses, they will share their savoir-faire, blending tradition with innovation, refinement with authenticity. Guests will be invited to indulge in exquisitely composed dishes that pay homage to both time-honoured culinary legacies and contemporary gastronomic artistry.

Infinity Blue at Heritage Awali

Beyond these exquisite encounters, three unmissable gourmet events will punctuate the year:

· May – Bourbon Island Week – An ode to the soulful flavours of Mauritius’ sister island, bringing forth a vibrant fusion of Creole influences and island heritage.

· July – Sommeliers’ Week – A tribute to the world’s finest vintages, curated by leading wine experts who will unveil remarkable pairings.

· October – Sustainable Gastronomy Week – A celebration of eco-conscious haute cuisine, led by visionary chefs Yann Monbaron and Christophe Chiavola, proving that sustainability and indulgence can go hand in hand.

Château de Bel Ombre

“Creating exceptional gastronomic moments is at the very heart of Heritage Resorts & Golf,” states Raoul Maurel, Chief Operations Officer. “By collaborating with some of the world’s most esteemed chefs, our ambition is to offer guests—both local and international— culinary experiences that transcend taste, stirring emotion, connection, and excellence.

These encounters are not only transformative for our guests but also for our kitchen brigades, who have the privilege of learning from the finest talents in the industry. Since the reopening of our borders in 2020, we have welcomed over 40 Michelin-starred chefs, an achievement that reaffirms our unwavering commitment to haute cuisine in Mauritius.”

Closing the year on a sumptuous crescendo, the 2025 edition will culminate in December with an extraordinary four-hands gala dinner—a celebration of artistry, passion, and the spirit of fine dining.

For further information, visit www.heritageresorts.mu