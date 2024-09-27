Hire your own private island: Lonubo at Maldives Maafushivaru

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort proudly introduces an elevated experience in barefoot luxury travel with the exclusive re-opening of Lonubo, an enchanting private island available for hire.

Reopened this month, Lonubo Island is a breath-taking oasis just 200 metres from OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort, accessible only by private boat transfer. This hidden gem is designed for guests seeking privacy and tranquillity, where every detail immerses you in barefoot luxury and nature. Awaiting you on Lonubo are plush sun loungers, beanbags, sunshades, towels and refreshing beverages - all set amid a backdrop of swaying palms, pristine sands and the Indian Ocean’s mesmerising turquoise waters.

“With Lonubo, we’ve created a sanctuary for guests who value privacy, barefoot luxury and exclusivity,” said John Allanson, General Manager of OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru. “Lonubo is a true tropical retreat, where our guests can indulge in a unique, personalised island experience. Whether it’s a daytime escape or an unforgettable evening under the stars, Lonubo redefines what it means to relax in paradise.”

Choose from the following carefully curated experiences:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lonubo

‘Your’ LonuboStep onto your own private island and leave the world behind. Spend four serene hours (11am-3pm) on Lonubo, lounging on soft white sands, taking a dip in the crystal-clear lagoon, or enjoying the shade of coconut palms. Perfect for couples seeking intimacy and privacy in an untouched tropical setting.$250 per couple ($65 per additional person)

‘Your’ Lonubo + Castaway Picnic

Elevate your private island experience with a gourmet picnic lunch. Choose from an extensive menu of freshly prepared dishes and savour them with your feet in the sand, the ocean lapping at the shore and the Maldivian sun overhead. Swim, snorkel, or simply relax as the gentle waves create the soundtrack to your ultimate castaway fantasy.

$690 per couple ($65 per additional person)

Starlit BBQ Beach Dinner

For an unforgettable evening, enjoy a starlit BBQ dinner crafted just for you by your personal chef. Start your evening with Champagne at sunset, then indulge in a sumptuous meal featuring an array of freshly grilled delicacies. Optional enhancements like a beachfront bonfire, gourmet canapés, or a private movie screening make for a perfect romantic night. A private boat will whisk you away at 5.30pm to begin your sunset island adventure, with dinner served from 7pm.

$1,750 per couple ($190 per additional person)

For those looking to further enhance their experience, optional extras include an open log fire, tantalising canapés paired with Taittinger Brut Reserve champagne, or even a private movie screening under the stars. Foodies can indulge in the chef’s recommended surf and turf dinner - a lavish feast featuring one-kilo Maldivian lobster and 500g of black Angus tenderloin steak, all expertly grilled on Lonubo by your private chef.