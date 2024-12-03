Ho-ho-hotels: Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife and Hard Rock Hotel Marbella unveil Christmas and New Year festivities

Christmas festivities at Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife

Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife and Hard Rock Hotel Marbella have revealed an exceptional lineup of Christmas and New Year’s activities for guests to enjoy the festive period under the winter sun.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blending the energy and taste of the rockstar lifestyle that Hard Rock is known for, these festive events are designed to offer families, couples, and friends an unforgettable holiday experience infused with music, fine dining, and seasonal magic.

Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife invites guests to revel in holiday spirit amidst the beauty of the Canary Islands. The festivities kick off in December with activities for all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 6th December 2024, little ones can enjoy themed activities at the Hard Rock Roxity Kids Club by preparing their Christmas stockings to mark Saint Nicholas Day.

Live music at Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife

Christmas Eve gifts kids with a day of festive fun. Starting at 11am, children can get creative by making their own Christmas mural, chef’s hat, and Christmas cookies before partying the evening away at a mini-disco or watching a festive film in the cinema. For teenagers, there will be awe-inspiring virtual reality sessions, whilst for adults there will be special festive live shows in the UTC Bar.

On Christmas Day, there will be a party on the Lobby stage, with shows and entertainment for the whole family, before Santa Claus makes a special appearance to bring gifts to the little ones. Christmas dinner will be available at Sessions and the à la carte restaurants.

The fun continues on Boxing Day, as little ones and teenagers will be able to attend different workshops such as face painting, bracelet making and family games. There will also be a visit from the Roxtars mascots at the family fair by the Lagoon Pool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For parents looking to party on New Year’s Eve, they can book their little ones into the Lullaby Club and enjoy a New Year Gala dinner extravaganza. Menu highlights include smoked herring caviar and Angus beef tenderloin – a favourite of Metallica’s James Hetfield; and peach sorbet with champagne. Prices start from £290 for adults staying on a B&B basis, and £145 for children.*

Live music at Hard Rock Hotel Marbella

For kids, other New Year’s Eve highlights include a festive makeup workshop and a movie session with popcorn, plus a football match for teenagers. All guests can enjoy musical shows, open bar, live performances, fireworks, cotillion, New Year´s grapes and live DJ, promising an unforgettable night.

Hard Rock Hotel Marbella invites guests to experience a festive season inspired by the glamour of the Mediterranean.

On Christmas Eve, guests at Hard Rock Hotel Marbella are invited to bring the energy for "Tardebuena" in GMT +1, the glamorous hotel lobby bar. Guests will enjoy memorable live performances lasting into the small hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A special Christmas Dinner will allow guests to tuck in to unique flavours such as Iberian pork shoulder crusted with pistachios; gorgonzola cheese, and mint-infused pears; or grilled sea bass, red potatoes with thyme, served on a clam cream.

Christmas at Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife

On Christmas Day, at 5pm, Hard Rock Hotel Marbella will welcome Santa Claus, bringing excitement straight from the North Pole to GMT +1. Guests will end a fantastic Christmas Day with a special dinner at the Sessions buffet and enjoy live music to add the perfect finishing touch to this exciting day.

On New Year’s Eve, there will be a special, extravagant meal to welcome in the New Year. Standout dishes on the menu include scallops on creamy cauliflower purée, crab cannelloni served with truffle sauce, beef tenderloin, and an incredible dessert pairing chocolate with Moët & Chandon. Prices start from £290 for adults staying on a B&B basis, and £145 for children.

Guests at Hard Rock Hotel Marbella will enter the New Year by continuing the party. On New Year’s Day and Three Kings’ Day on 5th January 2025, there will be jam sessions by live musicians in GMT +1. These will be ideal for guests who want to soak in the atmosphere after a delicious festive lunch, or for those who want to dance.