New Study Reveals the Brands on the 2025 Festive Wishlist, How Kids & Teens Are Calling the Shots, and the ‘Second Wave’ Spending Window

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SuperAwesome, the leader in technology for safely engaging Gen Alpha and Gen Z, has released its Holidays Unwrapped 2025 Report, revealing that this year’s festive shopping is set to kick off earlier than ever, with kids and teens driving purchase decisions and powering a ‘second wave’ of seasonal spending that goes beyond December 25th.

Based on data from more than 2,100 kids, teens, and parents across the US, UK, Germany (DE), and France (FR), the report highlights a ‘youth-first’ shopping dynamic, where kids and teens are the decision makers. If brands want a place on the 2025 wishlist, they need to act early, stay relevant, and speak ‘fandoms.’

Kate O’Loughlin, CEO of SuperAwesome, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New report

"Amid ongoing economic concerns, the joy of the holidays is still being prioritized by families. Parents, as always, will be the primary shoppers, but it’s the preferences of kids and teens as consumers that will drive the purchase choices as parents strive to make their families happy.

“Our data shows that wishlist lock-in and holiday shopping start long before December, allowing families to take advantage of deals and to spread the spend. To get on the list and in the cart, brands need to act early, engage with kids and teens directly, and speak the language of youth culture and fandoms.”

Christmas Starts before November

Across all markets, shopping is starting earlier – and not just by a few days:

In the US, 49% of parents plan to start shopping by October

In the UK, 50% of parents plan to begin before November

Kids Are the Decision Makers

This year, the data tells a consistent story: kids and teens lead, and parents follow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 90% of parents say they'll buy something from their kids’ wishlists

When asked why they buy gifts, parents across all four countries gave the same top answer: "To make my child happy."

The #2 reason is almost always “It’s what my child asked for”.

Brands that only market to parents are missing the mark. To win hearts (and carts), engage young audiences directly – because they’re the ones setting the tone.

Discovery Is Now Driven by Fandoms, Not Traditional Media

Kids and teens aren’t just discovering what’s cool from ads or TV. They’re tuned into fandoms, creators, and peer culture. In other words, kids inspire kids, not adults.

40% of US kids and teens and 1 in 3 UK/DE kids and teens say they’ll be adding something to their wishlist because of a fandom they love

Top fandoms include Minecraft, Roblox, LEGO, and Barbie

Across all geos, top wishlist drivers were:

“My friends have it”

“It’s cool”

“I saw it on social media” (skewed by teens)

Brands that align with fandom culture are more likely to be added to the wishlist.

Tech, Toys & Gaming Dominate with Luxury and Beauty Growing in Popularity

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SuperAwesome’s wishlist breakdown shows that five core categories dominate across all four markets:

Gaming : Xbox, PlayStation, Minecraft, Roblox lead across ages

: Xbox, PlayStation, Minecraft, Roblox lead across ages Tech : Apple, Samsung, Sony, and Nintendo are most wanted

: Apple, Samsung, Sony, and Nintendo are most wanted Toys : LEGO and Barbie still top the charts for under-10s

: LEGO and Barbie still top the charts for under-10s Fashion/Sportswear : Nike, Adidas, Puma, and Zara are teen staples

: Nike, Adidas, Puma, and Zara are teen staples Beauty/Luxury : Gen Alpha is showing early interest here, particularly in the teen cohort

: Gen Alpha is showing early interest here, particularly in the teen cohort Beauty brands like Rare Beauty, e.l.f., Charlotte Tilbury

like Rare Beauty, e.l.f., Charlotte Tilbury Luxury names include Gucci, Dior, Louis Vuitton

A Second Spending Wave Has Emerged

Even after the gifts are unwrapped, kids keep spending.

US : 15% of kids and teens use holiday money or gift cards to buy presents for themselves

: 15% of kids and teens use holiday money or gift cards to buy presents for themselves UK: 10% engage in post-Christmas self-purchases

To earn a place on the 2025 wishlist – and in the basket – brands must act early, speak directly to kids and teens, and stay present well into the new year.

This generation isn’t waiting for brands to tell them what’s cool. They’re defining it through fandoms, peer trends, and category-first preferences in gaming, tech, toys, and fashion. To connect, brands must show up in the culture, not just on the shelves.

With over a third of kids globally still undecided on what they want this year, there’s still time to earn a spot. But wait too long, and they could miss the moment.