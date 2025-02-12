Travel writer Jordan Bernard meets chefs at Hong Kong's Wine & Dine Festival | NW

You can see the best of most food and drink festivals in a few hours - but not in Hong Kong where five days didn’t feel like enough and every day got better.

Walking out of Central Station, the sheer size of the buildings took my breath away. Its reflective gold and silver is mesmerising. Yet somehow, I was mere steps away from a park and then the harbour. The combination of skyline and nature felt rather surreal.

I found the Wine & Dine Festival entrance right next to the iconic Hong Kong Observation Wheel. Heading in, I was handed a wine glass and a token card. Hundreds of stalls awaited. Each representing countries from all over the world. The set up was well-organised. Each booth clearly labelled by country or category, making it easy to explore.

There are tastes from all over the world as well as local dishes | NW

I spent my first evening scouting out local businesses. One stand out was N.I.P. The first gin distillers in Hong Kong. One of the founders explained how their name was intended to be a cheeky contrast to VIP. It was fun to meet new brands and have genuine insight into their passion and innovation.

Many businesses had also crafted unique flavours for the festival, like The Aubrey. Recently named one of Asia’s top bars, they offered limited edition canned cocktails. My favourite was a negroni twist with sweet potato, a local favourite ingredient.

The food scene was just as impressive. I got to meet Chef Silas Li at Hong Kong Cuisine 1983. His braised Wagyu Beef Cheek in Sichuan Sauce was unforgettable. Tender, rich and perfectly spiced. I also tried Goose Web and Pork Knuckle. Both dishes I had never tasted before and each were undoubtedly delicious.

There is an incredible range of foods from across the globe | NW

One of my favourite experiences was a cocktail pairing masterclass hosted by Hyatt Hotels. They blended honey whiskey, rose wine and honey wine in front of us. They set fire to the rose wine above the drink and the aroma filled the room. The technique mirrored their unique method for cooking Char Sui pork. Served to the audience in traditional clay pots. With the hint of rose wine this was the best Char Sui pork I tried during my trip. And I tried a lot!

There were also many recognisable names. Brewdog, Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila and Marks and Spencers to name a few. Organisations like Bordeaux Wine School had creative tasting games set up. You could try a mystery wine and bet tokens on its attributes. I didn’t win much but it was a fun way to learn.

The wine tasting roulette table by Bordeaux wine school | NW

The festival ran for five days. Honestly, I think you need all of them to see everything properly. On Wednesday, the vibe was fun and relaxed. By Friday, the crowds were buzzing. It’s a wildly popular event and the energy is infectious.

There was entertainment everywhere. Live music at the stage, buskers, characters on stilts and fireworks for the opening ceremony. There were a number of perfect photo ops with neon signs glowing throughout the festival. Not to mention the Kowloon skyline glittering across the harbour. The perfect backdrop.

The best spot to view the skyline was definitely the Harbour Bar. Here they had a fully decked out indoor space with exclusive access. There was a DJ, local guest mixologists and an outdoor veranda overlooking the water.

Leaving the festival for the final time I had a new appreciation for Hong Kong. I was reluctant to let go when it was time to post my token card through the recycling slot. From local favourites to the world-class, each glass was a toast to this fantastic city.