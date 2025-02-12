Hong Kong has more things to do and places to see than you can fit into one holiday | NW

From the moment I landed, I felt welcome.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Signs in both Chinese and English made it so simple to get around. To make it even easier, the Airport Express can be found right outside the airport exit. Literally. It was so close that I almost missed it! Convenient and regular, I hopped on the next train and I was in the centre in less than 30 minutes.

My number one tip: bring cash. I was embarrassed to have to climb out of a taxi after assuming I could pay with card. Then I found out I couldn’t buy a ticket for the MTR (metro) at the kiosk either. In fact, rather than converting your coins, you are best to pick up an Octopus card at the airport. It works similar to the old London Oyster cards but can also be used in most shops - even big brands like 7-Eleven and Zara.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you love food, Hong Kong is a must. The annual Wine and Dine festival was taking place during my visit, right on the Harbour. This is an amazing opportunity to sample food and drinks from around the world. Outside of the festival, I was grateful to have the company of local guides as I explored the best restaurants that Hong Kong had to offer.

There is so much to explore in Hong Kong | NW

I would not have known where to start with traditional Dim Sum at London Restaurant without Virginia. She had such a warm and vibrant personality. It was great fun learning how to wash my own dishes and the best way to eat chicken feet!

With her own business, cleverly named ‘Humid with a Chance of Fishballs’, Virginia also took me through Kowloon. Here, we explored the markets, a local bakery and experienced vibrant street life. Her top tip? Don’t barter at the markets. The more you walk away, the cheaper it will get!

Another highlight was exploring Central. A completely different culinary experience. Thomas Wong from the Hong Kong Tourist Board took me on an egg tart taste test. A local staple, it was great to compare the difference in more traditional vs more modern bakeries. Unsurprisingly, traditional was best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hong Kong also boasts stunning views away from the bustling heart | NW

Thomas also introduced me to a small unassuming green shop, LAN Fong Yuen. This is the original home of Hong Kong’s famous milk tea. Central Market was also fascinating. Thomas talked me through old photos and exhibits. It gave me such a rich sense of the area’s past. I found myself falling in love with Hong Kong even more.

I was grateful to also have enough time to explore the islands further out of the city. I visited Lantau Island with Agnes Tam. It was lovely that my day with her felt more like hanging out with a knowledgeable friend. We travelled over blue waters and luscious greenery in a glass bottomed cable car. The views were breath-taking.

We then lit incense at the monastery and admired the Big Buddha. We even had a chance to explore Tai O. A small fishing village, nicknamed “The Venice of the Orient”. With Agnes’ help I got to try some of the freshest fish I’ve ever had. They only served that day’s catch!

Back on Hong Kong Island there are so many fun, modern restaurants to try. Ho Lee Fook was an upscale spot with super friendly staff. The Pork Sui and Razor Clams were particularly noteworthy. And you have to try one of their cocktails!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drinks at the Savoury Project | NW

Man Mo Dim Sum also offered a fun French-Cantonese fusion. I didn’t think I’d ever try Foie Gras dim sum, but it was delicious!

Whilst it won’t leave you feeling full, you can’t miss The Savoury Project. This was an incredible concept bar. Each cocktail is inspired by savoury food. My favourites were the Thai beef salad and Gari Gai drinks. The flavours were spot on - unique and delicious.

Hong Kong captured my heart through its flavours, stories and culinary magic. This is the first time I have left a city with a longer list of things to try than I had when I arrived. Certainly a place worth returning to.