We saw the new Unbelievable show onboard P&O Cruises Azur | Christopher Ison

We all want magic when we’re on holiday and now there is a way to see some of the world’s best tricks without leaving your floating hotel.

We were among the first to see the new magic show Unbelievable when we headed on a cruise in August and it turns out that the name is very apt.

TV favourite Stephen Mulhern and performer Jonathan Wilkes have created a new show for P&O Cruises featuring Vegas-style illusions and contemporary choreography from one of the world’s most successful creative directors, Paul Domaine.

The 45 minute show features a range of new themes including neon, lasers, the court of Marie Antoinette, fire, water and UV. The themes are the backdrop to showcasing a range of illusions including levitation, the Sub Trunk, Sawing in Half, and the TV Screen.

You witness some of the world's most loved tricks during the show | Christopher Ison

Yes, it is a very busy show and you will be gripped from the beginning until it comes to an end. I could have watched it all again instantly and everyone else in the audience was giving out the same vibes.

We all had our own favourite bits and the kids opted for the most dangerous and daring illusions as the ones they adored. Personally, I loved the neon dancers who had hands, heads and legs appearing mystically out of the darkness. I could have watched them perform for hours.

The new Unbelievable show in the Playhouse Theatre | Christopher Ison

If there was one thing that Stephen Mulhern should have done differently, it is to give himself a better trick. He is the big name to attract the crowds and you can't help but love his cheeky personality. So when his big moment comes on every cruise, the audience expects his magic to be the highlight. Although there were a few immediate, impressed gasps from the crowd, there were plenty more people at the buffet that evening talking about how obvious the secret was ... once they'd had a few minutes to think about it.

Perhaps, that is the real magic? Unbelievable got the whole ship talking. Wherever we went there were conversations about how each trick was done and plenty of disputes about their mystery.

How such tricks are performed was the talk of the holiday | Christopher Ison

I certainly don't pretend to know how they pull off these acts. Judging by the many discussions I was pulled into with holidaymakers who were absolutely convinced that they knew exactly how it was done - and how different their answers usually were - neither did anybody onboard.

Unbelievable? It was most definitely a real highlight of our cruise and I guarantee you will be thinking about it long after you are home.

Mediterranean, 7-night fly-cruise on Azura from £899pp P&O Cruises is offering a 7-night fly-cruise on Azura (A523) from £899 per person for an inside cabin. Departing June 19, 2025, the price includes roundtrip flights from selected UK airports, children’s clubs, full board meals and entertainment. Departing from and returning to Malta, ports of call are Taranto, Corfu, Cephalonia and Catania. A523 - Mediterranean Fly-Cruise | 19th Jun 25 | P&O Cruises (pocruises.com)

Unbelievable is performed by the Headliners Theatre cast on P&O Cruises’ ships Britannia, Azura, Ventura, Arcadia and Aurora from this summer. For more information or to book, call P&O Cruises on 03453 555 111, visitwww.pocruises.comor visit a travel agent.