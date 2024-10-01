Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I’m in my 20s and love travelling but when I first mentioned going on a cruise I was met with a lot of scepticism. How wrong my friends were!

There seems to be a deeply entrenched stereotype that cruising is for retirees. However, as soon as I started posting photos of my Mediterranean trip with P&O Cruises, the conversation flipped. Everyone wanted to know where I was - and just how I was visiting so many incredible places in such a short amount of time.

After my week on Azura, I’m convinced that cruising is the ultimate way to travel in your 20s. Here’s why...

Stress-free travel

A stunning sunrise as Azura arrives in Sicily | Christopher Ison

Let’s be honest. The worst part of travelling is the actual travelling. We all want to see the world. No one wants to drag their suitcase around, queue for hours at passport control or constantly be repacking their bag. To see five cities in one week, you’d be exhausted before you’ve even started.

On a cruise, all of this stress disappears. I was delighted to find that after checking in my case at the airport it magically (with the help of very hard working crew!) appeared in my cabin. I only had to unpack once and the ship did all of the travelling for me.

P&O also make sure you don’t need to worry about missing the ship. With flights and transfers included in your booking, they know exactly where you are and won’t leave without you. This was such a relief when our initial flight was delayed.

Make the most of your annual leave

Paddle boarding on the White Rocks Beach boat trip in Kefalonia | P&O Cruises/ Chris Ison

A cruise is a brilliant way to see more with less time. Sailing on the Azura ship, we had chance to explore Malta, Corfu, Kefalonia, Sicily and Taranto.

The best part? You can do as much or as little as you want. I tried some amazing excursions, my favourite being a boat trip in Kefalonia. I got to see some beautiful secluded beaches where we could snorkel and paddleboard. Booking a morning excursion was actually a great tactic to get myself to make the most of each day.

Other days I opted for a lie-in and then spent the afternoon wandering the streets. I even met up with friends we made on board the ship. P&O also hosts meet ups for solo travellers if you’re looking to meet new people.

Food and drink heaven

Crepe Suzette being prepared in the Epicurian restaurant | Christopher Ison

Whether you’re a foodie or just prefer convenience, a cruise is the best of both worlds. I got to try loads of local foods in each new city. I also always looked forward to returning to the ship for dinner.

My favourite restaurant on board was Sindhu. The scallops were unforgettable! Another top pick was The Beach House. I had a thick and juicy steak, served sizzling on a lava block. Not to mention, in the Epicurean, they cooked with fire right in front of our table,

And let’s not forget the bars. Whether you’re in the mood for cheesy karaoke, a sophisticated cocktail or to boogie til the early hours, there are spots for every kind of drink. I spent many evenings in Planet Bar. I loved that it overlooked the back of the ship and I could get a perfect espresso martini.

A taste of luxury

There are lots of little touches of perfection onboard | Christopher Ison

For a 20-something who enjoys a taste of ‘the high life’ but doesn’t quite have the budget to match, cruising was a serious travel upgrade.

Small touches made the whole experience feel like a dream. Not having to carry our bags from the plane to the cabin was a big one. But also returning from a day exploring to be greeted with cold towels and ice water infused with fresh fruits.

Our cabin bathroom was stocked with The White Company toiletries. And, if that wasn’t enough, you can even get chocolate dipped strawberries and champagne delivered right to your door. The black tie evenings were also a surprise - I wish I’d known to pack more formal dresses.

No time for boredom

Christopher Ison

There is something for everyone on board. There were multiple pools, an incredible spa and a sun-soaked top deck for catching rays. Surprisingly, with the number of people on board, I never struggled to get a sun lounger.

With activities from watercolour painting to Deal or No Deal, there was always something happening. For more chill times, there was a lovely library where you can borrow books and board games. Or simply enjoy a glass of wine at the Glass House.

Unforgettable sunsets

Nothing compares to sunsets whilst you’re out at sea | P&O Cruises/ Chris Ison

No Instagram post can do justice to the sunsets and sunrises that I experienced that week. One of the most unforgettable moments was watching the sunset around Mount Etna volcano. As we sailed away from Sicily the sky turned into a vibrant array of pinks and purples. It was absolutely breathtaking. There are so many great viewpoints on board that we were some of the only people watching from the back deck.

For anyone in their 20s looking to explore the world without the usual travel headaches, a cruise is the perfect option. When you consider that your accommodation, meals, entertainment and transport are all included, it’s hard to find a better deal. And with the luxurious touches on board, it’s an experience that you can’t beat. It’s certainly my new favourite way to travel.