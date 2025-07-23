HotelPlanner reveals the top 10 UK destinations Britons are choosing for their 2025 staycations

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

According to recent data from HotelPlanner, a leading UK-based digital booking platform, Britons opting for a staycation are choosing London, Edinburgh, and Manchester as their top destination choices.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As UK travellers continue to navigate an increasingly complex global travel landscape, the popularity of domestic holidays shows no signs of slowing down, and HotelPlanner has identified the top 10 most popular towns and cities for staycations across the country. From bustling capitals to charming countryside escapes, these destinations offer something for every kind of holidaymaker.

The leaderboard

1. London

2. Edinburgh

3. Manchester

4. Glasgow

5. Cirencester

6. Southampton

7. Warwick

8. Reading

9. Wolverhampton

10. Aberdeen

HotelPlanner Co-Founder and CEO Tim Hentschel comments below on the UK’s top 10 staycation destinations, alongside his ‘Splash’ and ‘Save’ booking recommendations with direct links.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

London

“No surprise here, the most populous British city tops the list with 5% of UK travellers directing bookings to the UK capital. Packed with things to do, the city’s iconic landmarks, unique shopping experiences and cultural activities offer endless itinerary points.”

A king bed courtyard view room is available from £446 per night in the heart of London, near Trafalgar Square.

This sustainable hotel near the British Museum offers rooms from £87 per night.

2. Edinburgh

“Another UK capital with iconic arts and cultural festivities like Festival Fringe, there’s no shortage of activities to explore in this beautiful city. A cultural hotspot, visitors will find cooler temperatures for those not willing to brave the humidity of London but still wanting that culture fix.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have a stylish and luxurious stay in this stunning, Scottish hotel. A superior king room starts at £265 per night.

Prices for a classic double room start at £83 per night for this hotel located an 8-minute walk from the football stadium.

3. Manchester

“Manchester's placements might be a testament to the rapid development which has been observed of late. A thriving music scene, iconic nightlife, famous sports grounds, and extensive dining options. Visitors can explore Manchester’s rich industrial past through museums and historical sites such as the Science and Industry Museum.”

This hotel offers beautifully designed rooms with unique experiences, and a central location. A king guest room is priced from £249 per night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A comfort room with 1 king bed starts at £54 per night, in this centrally located hotel with a stunning bar and lounge.

4. Glasgow

“Many might be surprised by Glasgow’s placement; however, the Scottish metropolis was historically referred to as "second city of the British Empire", and visitors this summer will uncover why. The city is known for its Victorian and gothic architecture to rival Edinburgh's, full of unique experiences including local whiskey distilling to themed escape rooms.”

A stay in an Executive Room starts at £244 per night; patrons can make themselves at home in this modern and stylist hotel.

This sustainable hotel offers a queen guest room from £164 per night.

5. Cirencester

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The largest town in the Cotswolds, Cirencester provides a great base from which to explore the verdant midlands, and interesting history with Roman roots.”

Splash: Cowley Manor Experimental, 4*

Located on a river, this stunning manor offers countless amenities starts at £555 per night with HotelPlanner.

Save: The Talbott Inn, 3*

This traditional pub offers a quintessential Cirencester experience, starting at £123 per night for a double room.

6. Southampton

“Neighbouring the New Forest, Southampton offers a fresh city experience on the edge of historic and lush countryside. With a rich maritime history and diverse culture, Southampton offers a wide range of attractions, such as the Tudor House and Garden, the town’s oldest and most important historic building, with over 800 years of history in the heart of Old Town.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This unique and stylish hotel features individually decorated guestrooms, starting at £154 per night for a deluxe double room.

Save: Leonardo Hotel Southampton, 4*

Stay at this centrally located, environmentally conscious hotel starting at £91 per night.

7. Warwick

“Just a stone’s throw from Stratford-Upon-Avon, Warwick offers stunning medieval architecture with Warwick Castle, a vibrant town centre, and luscious green spaces and gardens. The birthplace of Shakespeare, Warwick is home to world class theatres and centuries of history which are quintessentially British.”

This gorgeous hotel offers a full-service spa, a fireplace, and stunning gardens and grounds for guests to explore. A classic room starts at £279 per night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This charming hotel offers a lovely stay near Warwick Castle with a cozy bar/lounge, a restaurant serving delicious meals, and pet friendly accommodations.

8. Reading

“With the opening of the Elizabeth Line in 2022 Reading is now better connected than ever, with London reachable by train in under 30 minutes. In that sense the city offers the best of both, allowing visitors to enjoy the surrounding countryside as well as seamless day trips to the capital.”

Splash: The Relais Henley, 4*

This hotel offers a unique experience with amenities such as private picnics, a garden view restaurant, and easy access to nearby kayaking and boat tours. A river view room starts at £528 per night.

Save: Cantley House Hotel, 4*

This hotel, just outside of Reading, offers a quintessential English feel and complimentary daily reception for guests to mingle. A standard double room starts at £71 per night.

9. Wolverhampton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With a thriving arts and entertainment scene and an iconic football club, visitors may be flocking to Wolverhampton for exciting experiences to see their favourite team or uncover a new favourite artist.”

This manor offers a golf driving range and golf lessons with a pro for those looking to stay active during their trip. Prices for a deluxe double room start at £115 per night.

Located in central Wolverhampton, this charming hotel offers a full-service spa, health club, sauna and fitness classes on site, perfect for those looking for a variety of wellness and relaxation options during their stay. A superior double room starts at £70 per night.

10. Aberdeen

“Aberdeen is home to a beautiful four-kilometre-long beach, famous for its golden sands. Along the shore you can find a skatepark, climbing centre, golf course, ballroom and amusement arcade. This underrated seaside town is perfect for those looking to relax while soaking up the sea air.”

Splash: Marcliffe, 5*

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This hotel offers a unique range of amenities and beautifully styled rooms starting at £175 per night for a deluxe double room.

Save: Aberdeen by Charles Hope, 3*

This hotel offers a LGBTQ+ friendly environment, fitness facilities, and more in the heart of Aberdeen. A deluxe studio room starts at £49 per night.

Canva Get beach-ready with MySweetSmile’s gentle teeth whitening range £ 20.99 Buy now Buy now Sunshine, selfies and holiday cocktails – summer is here, and so are all the moments you’ll want to capture with a glowing smile. Whether you’re jetting off for a beach escape or heading to a sunny staycation, MySweetSmile can help you look your best. This UK best-seller offers peroxide-free, gentle whitening that works its magic without harsh ingredients or faff. Their powder is perfect for whitening before take-off, while the handy on-the-go pen is great for keeping your smile photo-ready poolside. Shop the full MySweetSmile summer-ready range here.

Disneyland Paris Make memories that last: magical Disneyland Paris breaks now from just £139 £ 139.00 Wowcher Buy now Buy now Treat yourself and the kids to something unforgettable with a magical Disneyland Paris city break. For as little as £139 each, you’ll enjoy return flights, a hotel stay and a full day at the iconic Disneyland Park — meeting characters, watching parades and riding your favourite attractions. With two, three or four-night options and flights from four UK airports, this is your chance to create family memories you’ll treasure forever, without breaking the bank. Book your Disneyland Paris break now before dates sell out!