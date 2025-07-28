How much does it cost to put a pop-up on a van?

Ford Transit pop top

If you’ve been dreaming about transforming your standard van into the ultimate adventure rig, adding a pop-up roof might be at the top of your list. A pop-up roof gives you extra headroom, sleeping space, and ventilation, making your van much more comfortable for camping or extended travel. But before you dive in, it’s important to know what kind of investment you’re looking at. The cost to put a pop-up on a van can vary widely depending on the type of roof, installation complexity, and whether you choose a DIY kit or a professional conversion.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have you ever caught yourself thinking you could live inside a van? You have others going through the same thing as you. Many people are converting their normal vans into homes on wheels, and the pop-top camper van is one of the most sought-after improvements for good reason. The important question is: What is the typical cost of setting up a pop-up in a truck?

Let's break it down in plain, friendly language. Whether you're dreaming of weekend getaways or full-time van life, this guide will help you understand the real costs and what you're paying for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What Is a Pop-Top, Anyway?

Ford Transit pop top

Before we discuss finances, let's ensure we're on the same page.

A pop-top camper van is a regular van that's been upgraded with a roof that lifts. When it's popped up, you get an extra standing room, better airflow, and often a bonus sleeping space. When it's down, the van still fits in your garage or parking spot. Pretty neat, right?

Pop tops are popular for a good reason: they're the perfect mix of function and flexibility.

What Impacts the Price?

Here's the deal: the cost of adding a pop top can vary. A lot. Think of it like remodeling your kitchen. There's a basic version, and then there's the deluxe package.

Here are the main things that affect the price:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1. Type of Van

Your base van matters. A Ford Transit Camper, for example, is a solid choice and fairly common for conversions. Because of this, parts are easier to find, and installation is often smoother (and cheaper). But if you're working with a rare or older van, you might pay more for custom work.

2. Pop-Top Style and Features

Not all pop tops are created equal. Some are simple with just extra headroom. Others come with built-in beds, insulation, windows, and even power features.

The more features you add, the higher the price. Basic manual pop tops start around $7,000 to $10,000. Add a sleeping platform, lighting, or powered lifts, and you're easily looking at $12,000 to $20,000 or more.

3. Installation Costs

Constructing a pop top is usually not something you can finish over a quick weekend unless you're very experienced. To convert your van, you should open up the roof and cautiously add in supports, make sure all parts are securely sealed, and confirm it is waterproof.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labor costs in different states may add between $2,000 and $5,000 extra to your bill. Some places specialize in converting vehicles, and they have the skills to do it properly and safely.

A Real-World Example: AT Overland Toppers

Let's say you're eyeing something like the AT Overland Toppers. Well-built pop tops and rugged ones are specially designed for adventure. They're super popular with folks who want to take their vans off the beaten path.

Prices for AT Overland pop tops typically start at around $9,000 to $12,000, excluding installation costs. If you're looking for high-quality gear that withstands all kinds of weather, this may be worth the extra cost.

Is It Worth the Investment?

Here's a question only you can answer, but we'll help you think it through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you're just looking for the occasional camping trip, maybe a cheaper pop-up tent or rooftop solution makes more sense. But if you love road trips, want to stand up inside your van, or need more sleeping space, a pop-top camper van might be one of the best upgrades you can make.

Also, think long-term. A well-installed pop top can add value to your van. If you ever sell it, chances are someone will pay more for a fully functional camper setup.

Other Costs to Consider

We've talked about the pop top itself, but don't forget the extras:

Insulation for cold-weather trips

Interior trim to make everything look nice inside

Upgraded bedding or ventilation

Permits or inspections (depending on your state or country)

These add-ons can sneak up on you, so it's smart to plan for a bit more than just the pop-top price tag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Final Thoughts: Plan Smart, Dream Big

So, how much does it cost to put a pop-up on a van? On average, expect to spend anywhere from $10,000 to $20,000+, depending on what you choose and where you go. It's not cheap, but for many van lifers, it's worth it.

Here's the good news: you don't have to do it all at once. Start with a solid base like a van pop-top, then add features over time as your budget allows. Whether you're customizing a Ford Transit Camper or investing in something tough like AT Overland Toppers, you've got options.

Turning your van into a home on wheels isn't just about money. It's about freedom, adventure, and living life your way.

If you've been dreaming about van life, maybe it's time to pop that top and make it happen.