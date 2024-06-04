Is Haiti safe to visit? Foreign Office issues extra travel warning for Caribbean country on 'do not travel' list amid 'high threat of criminal kidnaps'
The Foreign Office has added an extra travel warning to a Caribbean country that has already been slapped with a ‘do not travel’ alert. The government updated the guidance on Tuesday 28 May, warning that there is a “high threat of criminal kidnaps” that “can occur in any part of the country, at any time”.
The Foreign Office goes on to warn that the criminal groups “often use firearms and extreme violence to kidnap victims” and “kidnappers regularly target vehicles, using other vehicles or improvised barriers to stop traffic and snatch individuals at gunpoint.” It adds: “Public and mass transit services are targeted in addition to private vehicles. These can be both opportunistic or targeted towards specific individuals.
“There is a high threat particularly throughout the metropolitan area of Port-au-Prince and across major road routes entering/leaving the city. If you’re kidnapped, the reason for your presence is unlikely to protect you or secure your safe release.”
The government says that “most victims have been released after the payment of a ransom” however “in some exceptional cases victims have disappeared or been killed.” If Brits are travelling to the country the government advises to “be alert to the threat of kidnap and pay attention to local government announcements and media reporting” as well as “be vigilant across the country, remaining alert to small groups, especially near where you’re staying.”
The updated warning comes after the FCDO advised against all travel to Haiti due to the “volatile security situation.” There are currently no British consular officials in Haiti and so the government has a “severely limited” ability to provide consular assistance.
There is a state of emergency in Port-au-Prince until 8 June which includes a curfew between 10pm-5am. The FCDO says: “If you choose to travel to or stay in Haiti against FCDO advice, try to avoid all crowds and public events, and take appropriate security precautions.”
