Jakarta Airport: Man suffers 'broken bones' after falling from Airbus plane as staff removed stairs when he was about to step out
A video has gone viral on social media showing a man, believed to be an airline ground staff member, falling from a plane as two colleagues removed the stairs. The video shows how the man was just about to step out from the plane onto the stairs when two colleagues began removing the stepladders.
The shocking moment was captured on camera, leaving viewers stunned. According to Aviation24.be, the incident occurred at Jakarta airport, with the man suffering the terrifying fall from an Airbus A320 aircraft belonging to TransNusa Airlines. TransNusa is a low-cost carrier based in Jakarta, operating domestic flights as well as routes to China, Malaysia, and Singapore.
Fortunately, the worker's injuries are reported as non-life-threatening, however, Breaking Aviation on X, formerly Twitter, said the man had suffered “broken bones”.
The page posted: “Ground staffer injured after falling from a TransNusa A320 at an Airport in Indonesia. Social media reports say that the man's injuries are not life threatening but is being treated in hospital for broken bones.” One user responded to the post saying: “Thankfully he is safe.The video shows mistake on both ends. Ladder shouldn't be removed unless the door is closed. The ground staff should be attentive while deboarding.”
This is not the first such incident of its kind. Last year in April, a security agent working with airline AIX Connect, formerly known as Air Asia, tragically died after falling while deboarding a plane from its rear door at Pune airport. The airline staffer was identified as 34-year-old Vivin Anthony Dominic.
