Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An airline ground staff member fell off an Airbus plane after two colleagues removed the stairs as he was about to step out

A video has gone viral on social media showing a man, believed to be an airline ground staff member, falling from a plane as two colleagues removed the stairs. The video shows how the man was just about to step out from the plane onto the stairs when two colleagues began removing the stepladders.

The shocking moment was captured on camera, leaving viewers stunned. According to Aviation24.be, the incident occurred at Jakarta airport, with the man suffering the terrifying fall from an Airbus A320 aircraft belonging to TransNusa Airlines. TransNusa is a low-cost carrier based in Jakarta, operating domestic flights as well as routes to China, Malaysia, and Singapore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fortunately, the worker's injuries are reported as non-life-threatening, however, Breaking Aviation on X, formerly Twitter, said the man had suffered “broken bones”.

The page posted: “Ground staffer injured after falling from a TransNusa A320 at an Airport in Indonesia. Social media reports say that the man's injuries are not life threatening but is being treated in hospital for broken bones.” One user responded to the post saying: “Thankfully he is safe.The video shows mistake on both ends. Ladder shouldn't be removed unless the door is closed. The ground staff should be attentive while deboarding.”