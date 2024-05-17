Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jet2 has launched new routes from seven UK airports to popular destination Bergen in Norway giving holidaymakers the chance to see the “stunning” fjords

The new routes follows the airline's announcement last month that it would travel to Bergen for the first time in over 15 years.

UK holidaymakers will be able to book brand new flights from Bristol, Edinburgh and London Stansted Airports and enjoy expanded programmes from Birmingham, Leeds Bradford, Manchester and Newcastle. There will be a total of 31 departures on sale for 2025 as seat capacity increases by more than double.

Bergen is a city on Norway’s southwestern coast. It's surrounded by mountains and fjords, including Sognefjord, the country’s longest and deepest. Jet2 says: "As well as giving customers access to stunning fjords such as Aurlandsfjord and Nærøyfjord, the city of Bergen itself boasts a backdrop of spectacular mountains which are wrapped around a picturesque harbour lined with a variety of fashionable restaurants and bars.

"This historic harbour district, Bryggen, is part of UNESCO’s World Heritage List and provides visitors with one of the world's most significant examples of the history and culture of a particular medieval settlement."

Jet2 has launched new routes from seven UK airports to popular destination Bergen in Norway giving holidaymakers the chance to see the “stunning” fjords. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Full 2025 programme

Manchester Airport

11 x departures in total (up from seven in 2024) giving customers fantastic choice thanks to twice weekly departures (Mondays and Fridays) operating between 11th April and 16th May 2025.

Birmingham Airport

4 x breaks in total (up from two in 2024).

2 x three-night long-weekend breaks, departing on Friday 18th April and 25th April 2025.

2 x four-night midweek breaks departing on Monday 21st and 28th April 2025.

Leeds Bradford Airport

4 x breaks in total (up from three in 2024)

2 x three-night midweek breaks departing on Monday 5th May and 12th May 2025.

2 x four-night long weekend breaks departing on Thursday 8th May and 15th May 2025.

Newcastle International Airport

4 x breaks in total (up from two in 2024).

2 x four-night long weekend breaks departing on Thursday 10th April and 17th April 2025.

2 x three-night midweek breaks departing on Monday 14th April and 21st April 2025.

Bristol Airport

New route - 1 x three-night long weekend break departing on Friday 2nd May 2025.

Edinburgh Airport

New route – 4 x breaks in total

2 x four-night midweek breaks departing on Monday 5th and 12th May 2025.

2 x three-night long-weekend breaks, departing on Friday 9th and 16th May 2025.

London Stansted Airport