Jet2 issues urgent warning to UK holidaymakers travelling to Balearic Islands and Spain over potential flight delays
The airline has stated that the Eastern Mediterranean and Balearic Islands, including Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera, are currently being affected by the adverse weather conditions, with more storms forecasted. Flights could be delayed and disrupted due to thunderstorms.
The airline has warned that these disruptions could continue until Wednesday, July 3. Passengers have been advised to allow extra time for their journey to the airport and to prepare for poor driving conditions.
Jet2 said: "We are currently experiencing some Air Traffic Control slot delays on flights that are due to arrive, depart or fly across the Eastern Mediterranean and the Balearic Islands. This is due to adverse weather conditions (Thunder Storms) in many parts of Eastern Europe.
"If you are currently on holiday and experiencing bad weather, please allow plenty of time to get to the airport and allow for potential bad road conditions en route. Our UK Based Operations team is working hard to minimise disruption to our flying programme - however, you may experience some disruption if you are travelling to/from areas affected."
The airline also advised customers to keep their contact information up-to-date through 'Manage My Booking' for the latest updates, which will be communicated via the Jet2.com website, SMS, and email. The airline said: “For updates, please ensure that your contact details are up to date via 'Manage My Booking' as all updates will not only be displayed on this page of the Jet2.com website.
“We will also SMS and Email affected customers using the details on your booking. You can update your contact details as often as you wish and at any time on the App or our website. We will continue to monitor this situation and look forward to welcoming you on board very soon."
The Balearic Islands, experienced over 800 lightning strikes in a single day last month, along with hailstones measuring 2cm in diameter. Torrential rain also hit Mallorca on 11 June 9cm of rainfall in under an hour. Palma Airport was forced to halt flights temporarily due to runway flooding.
