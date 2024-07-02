Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jet2 has issued an urgent warning to passengers about potential flight delays and disruptions on key Mediterranean routes.

The airline has stated that the Eastern Mediterranean and Balearic Islands, including Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera, are currently being affected by the adverse weather conditions, with more storms forecasted. Flights could be delayed and disrupted due to thunderstorms.

The airline has warned that these disruptions could continue until Wednesday, July 3. Passengers have been advised to allow extra time for their journey to the airport and to prepare for poor driving conditions.

Jet2 said: "We are currently experiencing some Air Traffic Control slot delays on flights that are due to arrive, depart or fly across the Eastern Mediterranean and the Balearic Islands. This is due to adverse weather conditions (Thunder Storms) in many parts of Eastern Europe.

Jet2 has issued an urgent warning to passengers about potential flight delays and disruptions on key Mediterranean routes. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

"If you are currently on holiday and experiencing bad weather, please allow plenty of time to get to the airport and allow for potential bad road conditions en route. Our UK Based Operations team is working hard to minimise disruption to our flying programme - however, you may experience some disruption if you are travelling to/from areas affected."

The airline also advised customers to keep their contact information up-to-date through 'Manage My Booking' for the latest updates, which will be communicated via the Jet2.com website, SMS, and email. The airline said: “For updates, please ensure that your contact details are up to date via 'Manage My Booking' as all updates will not only be displayed on this page of the Jet2.com website.

“We will also SMS and Email affected customers using the details on your booking. You can update your contact details as often as you wish and at any time on the App or our website. We will continue to monitor this situation and look forward to welcoming you on board very soon."

