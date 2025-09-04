Love flipping houses? Here are the best places across the pond to bargain for a lower price than listed

A study from Eden Emerald Buyers Agent found the best places for bargain hunters to negotiate a better house price, based on research spanning five years.

TV shows like Selling Sunset sparked interest in real estate market ventures across the pond. If you were looking for your next house to flip, it can be difficult as an outsider to know where to start.

Luckily, a new study spanning five years of property sales data found exactly the places where you can bargain for a lower price than listed or, on the contrary, know when competition is fiercer than it looks.

New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Wisconsin are the top three US states where properties are closing above the listed price, new data reveals. Houses in Wyoming, Louisiana, and West Virginia most likely sell at or below the asking price, which could benefit first-time home buyers. Overall, in the past five years, US properties sold for 29.7% more than originally listed.

The study, conducted by property buying experts at Eden Emerald Buyers Agent , uses property price data from Zillow, listed between May 1st, 2019, and April 30th, 2024. The states with the highest percentage of properties selling above the price initially posted on Zillow ranked as the ten best states for people looking to sell their property or invest in real estate, including flipping houses. The bottom-ranking states are most fit for those looking to negotiate a better price or get on the property ladder.

Meanwhile, be prepared to add over half the price originally listed if you are house hunting in New Hampshire, Rhode Island or Wisconsin, the report concludes.

New Hampshire takes the crown as the most desirable state for real estate brokers or house flippers. In the state, 57.8% of properties sold above the asking price between May 2019 and April 2024, 94.6% above the national average of 29.7%.

Rhode Island ranks second for most properties sold above their asking price. 51.6% of RI properties closed above the listing price from May 2019 to April 2024. 73.7% were above the national benchmark in America.

In third place is Wisconsin, where 50.6% properties sold for more than initially listed on Zillow. As such, the state had 70.3% higher sales when compared to the rest of America.

Next, Maine follows in fourth place, where 47.2% of properties sold from May 2019 to April 2024 were above market value.

According to the study, Massachusetts is the fifth-best state for real estate brokers or investors. The state saw 45.7% of properties sold over the asking price between May 2019 and April 2024. This is 53.8% above the national average.

Connecticut follows in sixth place, with 44.3% of properties bringing in more money than expected. In total, this is 49.1% above the national benchmark in the United States.

In seventh place, with 41.4% of properties closing above the original listing price, is Vermont. As such, the state’s real estate market is 39.3% more likely to thrive throughout the latter half of 2024.

California ranks eighth, with 40.9% of properties selling for more than the original price tag, followed by Washington in ninth, with 37.8%. Virginia is the tenth-best state for real estate agents, with 36.5% of properties bringing in more money than expected.

On the other hand, Wyoming is the state where properties are least likely to sell above asking price. According to the study, the state saw only 14.7% of properties surpass listing prices between May 2019 and April 2024, 50.5% lower than the national average.

Louisiana follows in second. Between May 2019 and April 2024, 16.9% of properties exceeded the asking price on Zillow, 43% below the benchmark in the United States.

West Virginia, with 17.6% of properties selling above the asking price, ranks third. Florida ranks fourth, with 17.7% of properties surpassing the listing prices, followed by Montana in fifth, with 18.6%, according to the study.

“This research has highlighted the states where properties are most likely to sell for a higher price than was initially listed, reaping significant benefits for sellers,” says Josh Roth, Chief Buyers Agent at Eden Emerald Buyers. “It is interesting to see Eastern states largely dominating the top ten which suggests that the property markets in these states are more likely to be competitive for buyers and lucrative for sellers.”