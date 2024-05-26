Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Popular TUI cruise line, Marella Cruises, has announced winter and summer 2025 itineraries to “beautiful” destinations

Marella Cruises has announced it will homeport Marella Discovery 2 out of Malaga, Spain from 7 November 2024 for a series of winter sailings and then homeport from Tenerife and Gran Canaria from December 2024 to March 2025 where it will port in Limassol, Cyprus for summer 2025. These itineraries will be on sale from 23 May 2024 and customers can choose from a variety of UK airports to Malaga, Gran Canaria, Tenerife and Cyprus.

The homeport of Malaga, Spain will offer sailings on two itineraries; Spanish Flavours, departing on the 7 November 2024, which calls at Malaga, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona, Valencia, Cartegena, Gibraltar and porting in Malaga. Then there is the Sights and Delights itinerary which departs from the 14 November 2024 and visit Malaga, Lisbon, Portugal, Cadiz, Casablanca, Cartagena, Motril and Malaga, Spain.

The new homeport for Marella Discovery 2 from Tenerife will also offer sailings on two new itineraries including Winter Escape, departing on the 28 November 2024 calling at Malaga, Gibraltar, Cadiz, Gran Canaria and Tenerife, and the Sail into Spring itinerary departing on the 24 March 2025 which will visit, Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Cartagena, Malta and Limassol, Cyprus. In addition, Marella Cruises will be offering guests more choice, with cruise and stay options for the winter season. There will be 100 hotels to choose from across destinations including Malaga, Gran Canaria, Tenerife, and Cyprus. The cruise and stay programme provides customers with the chance to experience life at sea along with a stay at a hotel, which can be tagged on either before or after a cruise.

Popular TUI cruise line, Marella Cruises, has announced winter and summer 2025 itineraries to “beautiful” destinations. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Chris Hackney, Managing Director of Cruise for TUI UK & I said: “We are delighted to offer these itineraries out of two of our well-established homeports for this winter. We know guests love the beautiful Canaries and Madeira and as Marella Cruises is part of TUI, we are able to offer incredible experiences ashore with our destination teams as well as a great onboard experience too. All of these itineraries offer cruise and stay options too, with great flying options across various UK airports.

“We do appreciate how disappointing it was to those customers who were impacted by the cancellation of our Asia programme on Marella Discovery 2, but we are confident with the breadth of programme we have to offer something different to our customers.”

Malaga, Spain winter 2024 itineraries available to book now:

Marella Cruises offers 7-night cruises on board Marella Discovery 2 on the Spanish Flavours itinerary, departing on 7th November 2024 from £931 per person. This price includes return flights from UK airports, and is based on two adults sharing a deck 2/3 inside cabin on an all-inclusive basis, all tips and charges, 20kg luggage allowance and transfers. For more information or to book, visit www.tui.co.uk/cruise or visit your local travel agent.