Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Popular Italian holiday destination, Milan, hatched plans to ban ice cream and pizza after midnight to clamp down on noisy groups crowding the streets. However, it has been met with fierce opposition and according to latest reports the city has backed down on the move.

The idea was previously discussed in 2013 but at the time it was also struck down by residents. A crowd of furious ice cream sellers gathered outside the city’s town hall to demand the measure was dropped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marco Granelli, deputy mayor, said: “The goal is to seek a balance between socialising and entertainment, and the peace and tranquillity of residents.” The ban would apply to outdoor tables only from 12.30am on weekdays and 1.30am on weekends between May and November.

An update has been made to Milan’s proposal to ban ice creams and pizza after midnight. (Photo: Getty Images)

The ban would apply in the following areas: Nolo, Lazzaretto, Melzo, Isola, Sarpi, Via Cesariano, Arco della Pace, Como-GaeAulenti, Porta Garibaldi, Brera, Ticinese, and Darsena-Navigli. It would have begun from 17 May.

However, Mr Granelli has said the local government has backed down and the new law will instead focus on drinks, especially alcohol. He added that the local government will "collect observations" on the matter until 10 May.