Minos Beach Art Hotel collaborates with top chefs to launch new culinary series, Athenian Waves

Minos Beach Art Hotel

This summer, Crete’s first luxury, five-star, family-friendly hotel, Minos Beach Art Hotel, invites guests to indulge in its newly curated culinary series- Athenian Waves. The events will see the vibrant spirit of Athens’ dining scene arrive on the tranquil coast of Crete for five exclusive nights of gastronomic excellence from June to October 2025.

As a longstanding culinary landmark on the island, Minos Beach Art Hotel has long championed refined gastronomy rooted in Cretan heritage—making it the ideal home for this exclusive dining series.

Renowned Athenian chefs from some of the capital's best restaurants will take over Minos Beach Art Hotel's kitchen to create exclusive menus in collaboration with award-winning resident chefs Poppy Kourkouraki and Kyriakos Mylonas. The dining series will celebrate the regional gastronomy of Athens and Crete as well as the connection between the two iconic Greek destinations.

The gourmet evenings will be hosted at the hotel's multi-awarded fine dining La Bouillabaisse Restaurant, whose waterfront location offers guests unparalleled views of the Aegean. La Bouillabaisse, established in the 1970s, was the first fine dining à la carte restaurant in Crete and has been led by an infamous roster of award-winning chefs over the years, including Jean de Grillon and Sven Elverfeld, now at three-Michelin-starred Aqua Restaurant in Wolfsburg, Germany.

The first Athenian Waves dinner featured an exclusive menu by chef Adam Kodovas from Ex Machina Restaurant on 7th June. Guests enjoyed unexpected pairings, striking flavours, and an exclusive journey from seaweed brioche to pistachio-glazed pork and cardamom-kissed cheesecake. The rest of the Athenian Waves series will include the following highlights:

2nd August - Nikos Thomas - Simul, Athens - Chef Nikos Thomas, who serves as a culinary consultant on Master Chef Greece, curates dishes inspired by seasonal fresh ingredients, embracing the island's variety of flavours.

20th September - Manolis Papoutsakis - Pharaoh, Athens - Cretan-born chef Manolis Papoutsakis works with Fotis Valatos to honour authentic traditional Greek recipes found in rural villages and homes to give diners a true taste of authentic Greek cuisine and culture.

4th October - Charis Nikolouzos - Jerár, Athens - Chef Charis Nikolouzos combines his Greek, French and Italian roots to create effortlessly elegant, internationally inspired dishes.

Minos Beach Art Hotel is a waterfront hideaway inspired by the cultural heritage, art and natural beauty of Crete, making it the ideal location for a fine dining experience inspired by the serenity of the island. Guests can stay in one of the 108 whitewashed rooms, bungalows and suites or 17 villas with private pools, all offering privacy and seclusion along the 2.5km coastline. Aside from its culinary delights, Minos Beach Art Hotel offers guests an abundance of wellness, fitness and cultural experiences. The Ananea Wellness Centre by Aegeo Spas offers an extensive range of luxurious treatments.

Guests aiming to stay active can also enjoy private or group yoga sessions, pilates, tennis, cycling and a fully equipped gym. Adventurous travellers can take advantage of the certified Pelagos diving and water sports centre, offering guests the opportunity to discover the wonders of Mirabello Bay with diving, water skiing, sunrise or sunset boat excursions and more.

Guests can enjoy a stroll around the expansive collection of G.& A. Mamidakis Foundation with over 55 contemporary artworks, spread throughout the hotel and its Sculpture Garden. There is also a range of authentic Cretan experiences available, allowing guests to truly embrace Cretan culture, from live Cretan music to wine tasting and cooking classes.