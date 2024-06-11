Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Spain's hidden gem walk in Murcia is incredibly popular with holidaymakers to celebrate the city’s Jubilee Year - which comes around every seven years

The Spanish city of Murcia, is entering a Jubilee Year this year bringing celebrations and thousands of visitors to the destination. The city of Caravaca de la Cruz, in the Region of Murcia, Spain celebrates the Holy Jubilee of the Caravaca de la Cruz every seven years.

Popularly known as the Holy City, Caravaca de la Cruz has been a religious and cultural attraction since the Middle Ages. In Caravaca de la Cruz, every seven years, the Jubilee Year is celebrated in memory of the miracle of the Holy Cross that descended from the heavens in the 13th century and led to the Christian conversion of the city.

The Camino de Levante, a trail that leads through the Region of Murcia to the Caravaca de la Cruz, offers an alternative pilgrimage route through Spain to celebrate the Jubilee Year. This route attracts thousands of walkers to the Region of Murcia each year.

Along the route, there are inspiring stops, interesting not only to those making the journey for religious reasons but also for hiking enthusiasts. The Camino de Levante route follows the River Segura and passes through fields and orchards on a 120km hiking route to Caravaca.

Spain's hidden gem walk in Murcia is incredibly popular with holidaymakers to celebrate the city’s Jubilee Year - that comes around every seven years. (Photo: Turismo Region de Murcia) | Turismo Region de Murcia

Not only do most pilgrims choose to travel the Camino de Levante to celebrate the Jubilee Year, but it is also incredibly popular among holidaymakers wishing to experience the atmosphere of the celebrations non-theistically. Given the importance of this celebration for local tourism, the authorities of the Region of Murcia launched a user-friendly digital platform aimed at visitors who are joining the pilgrimage this year. The platform shares key information about the planning of the routes including accommodation details, restaurants, main highlights to see and answering other useful questions about the trip.

The pilgrimage route is full of culture, nature and gastronomic offerings and can be broken down into five sections. The route is listed below.

Orihuela – Murcia: Begin your journey in Alicante, venturing onto Murcia (24km)

The route starts in the region of Alicante, in Orihuela, where visitors can visit the iconic sights of the city, such as, the Iglesia de las Santas Justa y Rufina, the archaeological museum and the house which was lived in by the great poet Miguel Hernández. The route then crosses into the region of Murcia where the route follows the River Segura.

1. Murcia - Alguazas: discover the orchards of Murcia (26km)

This section runs through a large part of the Murcian orchard, where hikers will discover why Murcia is known as the “Europe’s orchard”. Visitors also pass one of the most important sites in Murcia, the Rueda de la Ñora and its aqueduct. The route continues to Molina de Segura, to visit the church of Nuestra Señora de la Consolación, where the place of worship has stood since the 15th century and is still in perfect condition. Stay at the Villasegura hotel which provides traditional regional and national cuisine with modern touches using local produce.

2. Alguazas – Mula: explore ruins and Barrancos de Gebas (26km)

This area of Murcia is a rugged landscape home to a plethora of Roman remains, such as the Roman Villa of Los Villaricos, a large agricultural villa in the heart of Murcia, and the 12th Century Castle of Alcalá. Guests can also stop at the ancient settlement of Campos del Río, with its typical villages and charm or walk through the Barrancos de Gebas, also known as “the Badlands”. Stay at La Casa de los Coy, a hotel that boasts a seasonal outdoor swimming pool and a garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. Mula – Bullas: stroll through vineyards and landscapes (21km)

Hikers will walk close to the Sierra Espuña Regional Park, the first area in the Region of Murcia endorsed by the European Charter for Sustainable Tourism (CETS). Following the Northwest greenways, walkers will arrive at Bullas, the land of vineyards and wine and can schedule a stop at Cristo Carrascalejo, or the Museo del Vino (Wine Museum). Stay at Hotel SG, home to a restaurant and winery that serve features Mediterranean cuisine and local wines of Bullas.

4. Bullas – Caravaca de la Cruz: finishing the route in style (21km)

The last stage of the route is the hardest with a 500m ascension. Hikers will pass through an old railway line before arriving at the Taibilla canal, allowing them to explore the pine forests and vineyards before arriving at their final destination: Caravaca de la Cruz, to see the Basílica-Santuario de la Vera Cruz. Stay at the Hotel Almunia, set in the Medieval heart of Caravaca de la Cruz, just a short walk from the central Plaza del Arco.