Nammos announces summer restaurant at Phi Beach, Baja Sardinia

Nammos Baja Sardinia

This summer, Nammos brings its unmistakable spirit to Baja Sardinia with a new seasonal restaurant at Phi Beach, listed at 37 out of DJ magazine’s top 100 clubs. From the shores of Mykonos and the glittering skyline of Dubai to the cliffs of Baja Sardinia, Nammos at Phi Beach offers an elevated, sun-soaked escape that blends Mediterranean flavours, signature style, and a scene to remember. Set against the crystalline backdrop of the Costa Smeralda, this restaurant marks a moment of celebration ahead of Nammos’ highly anticipated opening in London’s Mayfair this autumn.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the heart of the experience is Nammos' signature cuisine: a sun-soaked symphony of Mediterranean flavours with an international twist. Guests can expect Nammos signature dishes such as salmon teriyaki, spicy crab tartar, aubergine mille-feuille, risotto saganaki (a classic Greek-inspired dish), and daily fish market specials. Every dish is crafted to honour the season’s finest ingredients and designed for sharing and savouring all set against a backdrop of iconic Nammos teal umbrellas, flowing rosé, and uninterrupted sea views.

As day turns to dusk, Phi Beach ignites with a music programme that brings the world’s most sought-after talent to Sardinia. Guests can dance barefoot to headline sets from Black Coffee alongside a season of performances by Peggy Gou, Jamie Jones, Damian Lazarus, Claptone, Michael Bibi, Dennis Cruz, Pawsa, Hugel, Themba, Seth Troxler, Argy, Jimmy Sax, Kungs, and Bob Sinclar, to name a few. The rhythm of indulgence carries through every moment from relaxed afternoons by the water to late-night sets beneath the stars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether arriving by land or by sea, guests will be welcomed into a world where barefoot luxury meets high-touch hospitality. Expect moments to linger, to dance, to indulge Sardinia style.

Nammos Baja Sardinia at Phi Beach will run until Sunday, 31st August.