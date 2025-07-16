Nammos announces summer restaurant at Phi Beach, Baja Sardinia
At the heart of the experience is Nammos' signature cuisine: a sun-soaked symphony of Mediterranean flavours with an international twist. Guests can expect Nammos signature dishes such as salmon teriyaki, spicy crab tartar, aubergine mille-feuille, risotto saganaki (a classic Greek-inspired dish), and daily fish market specials. Every dish is crafted to honour the season’s finest ingredients and designed for sharing and savouring all set against a backdrop of iconic Nammos teal umbrellas, flowing rosé, and uninterrupted sea views.
As day turns to dusk, Phi Beach ignites with a music programme that brings the world’s most sought-after talent to Sardinia. Guests can dance barefoot to headline sets from Black Coffee alongside a season of performances by Peggy Gou, Jamie Jones, Damian Lazarus, Claptone, Michael Bibi, Dennis Cruz, Pawsa, Hugel, Themba, Seth Troxler, Argy, Jimmy Sax, Kungs, and Bob Sinclar, to name a few. The rhythm of indulgence carries through every moment from relaxed afternoons by the water to late-night sets beneath the stars.
Whether arriving by land or by sea, guests will be welcomed into a world where barefoot luxury meets high-touch hospitality. Expect moments to linger, to dance, to indulge Sardinia style.
Nammos Baja Sardinia at Phi Beach will run until Sunday, 31st August.