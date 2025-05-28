New research: Road trips beat screen time for family bonding

Ocean Florida

More than half of Brits (56%) believe their happiest family memories were made on road trips, according to new research commissioned by specialist tour operator Ocean Florida. Despite the rise of screen time and digital distractions, the magic of the open road continues to bring families together across the UK.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The nationwide survey, conducted by OnePoll among 2,000 UK adults, reveals that younger generations are leading the way in reclaiming the joy of the journey. Among Millennials (aged 29–44), 77% said family road trips created their most cherished childhood moments. The trend continues with Gen Z (18-28-year-olds), often dubbed the TikTok Generation. A striking 78% named road trips as a dream holiday, with a huge 85% saying famous US routes top their list of destinations for a drive-cation. This surprising generational twist suggests that even the most digitally native group is leaning into offline memory-making.

And, when it comes to capturing those memories, it’s not all about selfies and filters. Nearly a quarter (24%) said capturing a snap in front of a famous landmark is top of their holiday photo wish list, closely followed by snapping a scenic view while enjoying breakfast (17%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From sing-alongs and storytelling to scenic stops and shared playlists, the research shows that the real magic of road trips lies in the moments between destinations. Brits say the most memorable elements of a family road trip include:

Ocean Florida

Exploring quirky roadside attractions (41%)

Taking scenic breaks for family photos (40%)

Storytelling and conversation (37%)

Singing together (33%)

When asked to pick their dream family road trips? The Scottish Highlands took the top spot with a staggering (31%), followed closely by the legendary Route 66 (28%), proving the appeal of both local and iconic international adventures.

THE TOP 10 ROAD TRIPS FOR FAMILIES AS VOTED BY BRITS: