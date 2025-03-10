No ifs, more butts: German nudist beach introduces ‘no trunks’ policy

A German seaside city is going the extra mile to ensure all visitors’ needs are covered – even if their bits and bobs aren’t.

The popular Baltic Sea resort of Rostock has introduced new rules that allow wardens to ban people wearing clothes on its naturist-only beaches.

Its 15km-long (nine mile) Blue Flag coastline – known for its clear, shallow waters and white sand - is split into nude, mixed, and clothed areas. Of these, 27 regions are designated nudist-only.

The new rules were implemented following complaints by clothed visitors who felt “harassed” in the nudist areas, reports CNN .Beach wardens will only enforce the strict ‘off with their threads’ policy in the “case of conflict”, Rostock Tourism told CNN.

Germany is one of the world’s most liberal countries for public nudity, with its origins dating back to the late 19th-Century.Its nudist movement is known as Freikörperkultur, which translates to ‘Free Body Culture’.

The rules of nudist beach etiquette generally include:

Respect personal space – Keep a comfortable distance from others.

No photos – Never take pictures without explicit consent.

Sit on a towel – Always use a towel when sitting on shared surfaces.

Avoid staring – Nudity is natural, but gawking is rude.

Follow local rules – Some beaches have specific guidelines; respect them.

Be friendly, not intrusive – A polite nod is fine, but don’t assume everyone wants to chat.

And finally, the most important rule of them all: No hanky panky – Public nudity is not an invitation for inappropriate behaviour.

