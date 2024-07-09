Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A British Airways flight was forced to divert after being struck by lightning on its way to Heathrow Airport.

BA Flight 919 from Stuttgart, Germany, was scheduled to arrive at Heathrow Airport at 1.40pm yesterday (Sunday 7 July), but just as it came in for landing, lightning struck the tip of its wing. The aircraft was forced to divert to Gatwick Airport, some 25 miles away.

Passenger Jeco said on X, formerly Twitter: “The crew were amazing when our flight got struck by lightning on the approach to Heathrow. It was shocking. The flight had to divert to Gatwick.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A British Airways spokesperson said: “BA919 diverted to Gatwick earlier this afternoon due to weather related conditions in the region. The flight landed just before 2pm. Customers were driven from Gatwick to Heathrow.”

A spokesperson for Heathrow Airport said the incident was a matter for the airline. It wasn’t the only lightning strike suffered by a plane arriving at Heathrow yesterday.

Ben, a traveller on a separate unspecified flight, posted on X: “It entered just underneath the flight deck and left the tail – we saw it shoot through the cabin. I’d heard of lighting travelling through the cabin before but it was my first time seeing it in real life.”