Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

P&O cruise ship Ventura gets a deep clean in Southampton after a norovirus outbreak on board with passengers falling ill with sickness and diarrhoea

A P&O Cruises ship will be met at port for a deep cleaning after an unconfirmed number of passengers fell ill with sickness and diarrhoea onboard during the 14-night voyage around the Canary Islands. A norovirus outbreak was confirmed onboard the Ventura cruise ship which included stops in Tenerife, Gran Canaria and Lanzarote.

Passengers who fell ill were asked to isolate in their cabins after embarkation in Southampton on 11 May. According to the cruise line, 0.64 per cent of passengers were symptomatic on Wednesday (May 22) and those who are still symptomatic on arrival will disembark later than other passengers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An “enhanced sanitation” of the ship was carried out on May 17 in Tenerife however Southampton Port Health Authority said it would assist the vessel once it was back at port. The cruise ship returned to Southampton on Saturday (May 25) with health officials undertaking a “cleaning programme of all spaces onboard”.

P&O cruise ship Ventura gets a deep clean in Southampton after a norovirus outbreak on board with passengers falling ill with sickness and diarrhoea. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

The P&O Cruises vessel was scheduled to set sail for a seven-night cruise around Spain and Portugal later in the day but that is expected to be delayed. Passengers booked on the week-long voyage have been asked to arrive four hours later than planned to make time for sanitation.

A P&O Cruises spokesperson said: “Tomorrow we will be doubling the length of time the ship will be without guests whilst in Southampton port, to allow for a dedicated enhanced cleaning programme of all spaces onboard, including guest cabins, public areas and crew areas.