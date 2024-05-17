Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Popular cruise line, Princess Cruises, has been forced to change its itinerary of its upcoming voyage in August due to new restrictions

The ship will no longer call at Rockland in Maine, USA, due to new restrictions on cruise ships at the port. The cruise line will also no longer call at Newport in Rhode Island, a U.S. state in New England, known for sandy shores and a seaside Colonial town.

The Enchanted Princess is set to leave on August 31 and visit ports in New England and Canada. In a notification sent to passengers, a spokesperson said: “Please be advised that due to recent restrictions on cruise ships in Rockland, Maine, Enchanted Princess will no longer call to Rockland on Tuesday, September 3 and will instead call to Eastport, Maine. Additionally, we will no longer call at Newport, Rhode Island on Sunday, September 1 and will instead spend the day at sea.”

Popular cruise line, Princess Cruises, has been forced to change its itinerary of its upcoming voyage in August due to new restrictions. (Photo: Getty Images)

Rockland’s new cruise ship limits only allow one large ship with up to 3,000 guests to visit in September and October. The Enchanted Princess can carry 3,600 passengers so exceeds Rockland’s limit.

No explanation has been given on why Enchanted Princess will not be visiting Newport, but it may be due to sailing speeds and the additional distance to reach Eastport for the replacement visit. As one further adjustment to the itinerary, Enchanted Princess has also changed the time she will be visiting Boston, Massachusetts.

The port of call visit will still be on Monday, September 2, but the ship will now be in port from 7am to 4pm rather than 11am to 8pm. Overall, the number of hours in port while visiting Boston remains unchanged.

