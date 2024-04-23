Longevity isn't just a hotel; it's a sanctuary for wellness enthusiasts and for those who want to dip their toes into a wellness holiday for the first time.

In an era where the pursuit of holistic wellbeing has become an integral part of daily life, travellers are increasingly seeking experiences that not only offer relaxation but also nurture their physical, mental, and emotional health. The traditional notion of a holiday as a mere escape from routine has evolved into a desire for rejuvenation and self-improvement for some. As individuals become more attuned to the importance of self-care and preventative health measures, they are drawn to destinations where the promise of sunshine is coupled with the promise of starting a journey towards better health. This shift reflects a broader cultural movement towards prioritising wellness as an essential component of a fulfilling and balanced lifestyle. There are a range of places offering Recovery Holidays across Europe. One that is proving popular is Longevity Health & Wellness Hotel, nestled in Portugal’s Algarve region. Aimed at both seasoned wellness travellers or dipping their toes into this rejuvenating lifestyle for the first time, Longevity offers personalised programmes designed to meet individual needs and goals. So if the aim of a Recovery Holiday is to guide guests to a healthier life, what does that entail? Here are three examples of what to expect at Longevity Alvor:

Wellness Programme

The wellness programme is described as curated escape designed to replenish vitality and restore balance to life. Guests start with a comprehensive health assessment by the experienced resident doctor, who tailors personalised wellness plans based on individual lifestyles. Next, guests indulge in the healing touch of specialist osteopath, Riccardo, renowned for his holistic approach aimed at addressing the root causes of discomfort and promoting overall well-being. Through manipulative techniques, Riccardo rebalances the body's natural harmony, alleviating pain and fostering optimal function without side effects.

Included in the programme are also the transformative benefits of ozone and oxygen therapy, where powerful antioxidant properties combine with oxygen to invigorate cellular health, combat inflammation, and bolster the body's defences against illness. Guests will also have a session in the Iyashi Dome, a powerful detoxifying treatment that works to raise the bodies temperature. Finally, guests can relax and unwind with a programme of soothing massages, baths and scrubs which are renowned for its ability to melt away stress and tension.

The Longevity Wellness package is five nights and prices start from £2,500 per person.

Essential Detox Programme

The Essential Detox Programme is a full-board programme for a minimum five-nights stay and provides a boost to the system for those willing to jump in at the deep end. It includes access to the detox and relax wet area circuit which boasts infra-red sauna, hammam, ice fountain, Epson salt room, sensations showers, relaxing room, relax walking path, indoor heated detox pool and indoor sensation relax pool. There is a daily vitality activity plan of group activities such as yoga, pilates, stretching, core training, tone & fit, jump, fit ball and walks. Food is focused on up to five meals a day or a liquid diet to detoxify, including the possibility of anti-inflammatory shakes, juices and soups.

The signature holistic health check includes a lifestyle evaluation; biophysical evaluation (weight, BMI, fat mass, muscle mass, visceral fat, abdominal perimeter, metabolic age); nutritional & well-being evaluation; fitness profile evaluation; nutrition consultation; heavy metals evaluation; thermographic evaluation and basic blood analysis among others. Also included is manual lymphatic drainage, detox clay ritual, seaweed detox body wrap ritual, detox alkaline bath and a detox & re-energize massage.

The five nights Essential Detox Programme starts from £2,300 per person.

Fitness Programme

If getting fitter and feeling better about your health is top of your agenda, a break focused entirely around fitness could be the answer. This programme offers three different physical evaluations: biophysical, fitness and vertebral dysfunction. Guests have four 60-minute personal training sessions tailored to their individual needs and goals. They also get complimentary access to the gym and various daily group activities such as core training, tone & fit and pilates. After working out, the programme will allow guests to recover with an invigorating bath and an arnica deep tissue massage. The aim is for guests to leave feeling invigorated and equipped with the essential knowledge to continue their fitness journey at home.