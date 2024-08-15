‘Rejuvenation’ promised at Pine Cliffs’ Retreat in the Algarve

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pine Cliffs Resort, a Luxury Collection Resort in the Algarve, will be running a rejuvenating ‘Fitness & Wellness Fusion’ Retreat from 12th – 17th October 2024, for those that want to improve their fitness, but also enjoy some nurturing downtime.

The 6-day retreat is designed to enhance physical and mental vitality as well as being a fabulous escape in a beautiful environment, with participants able to enjoy the Autumn sunshine with temperatures typically between 20-24°C in October.

The daily workouts, conducted in a friendly and supportive atmosphere, are held in various locations around the resort from the beach, to the cliff top, to the gym and studio. The curated programme includes beach bootcamp, stretching, hydro Pilates and mat Pilates, HIIT, core & conditioning, hiking on the cliffs - offering the opportunity for participants to try something new.

Suitable for all levels of fitness, the classes are led by Pine Cliffs’ highly qualified and experienced instructor Josué Rosa*. With all meals and classes taken together as a group, it offers a nice opportunity to meet like minded people.

After the invigorating exercise routines, rejuvenating treatments, await at the Spa, Serenity — The Art of Well-being, ensuring a holistic approach to overall well-being.

The retreat offers the convenience of full board meals, carefully crafted in a healthy concept.

What’s Included

· 5 night’s accommodation

· Daily fitness workouts

· Healthy breakfast, lunch and dinner and daily detox juice

· Spa treatments – 1x deep massage (50 mins), 1 x holistic massage (50 mins)

· Fitness welcome bag

· Daily use of towels and sun-beds at the resort pool’s and private beach concession.

Maria d’ Orey, Global Director of Serenity Spa says: "The major difference between this retreat and our Wellbeing Programs is that, for the first time, guests will have the opportunity to fully embrace the experience together. All activities and meals will be shared, fostering a strong sense of community."

Guests can enjoy all the facilities at Pine Cliffs Resort, with its pristine pools, sandy beach, nine- hole golf course and tennis academy, providing the perfect environment for a wellness journey.

Also included during the stay is complimentary access to Thermal Oasis at Serenity (steam room, Kneipp pool, hydrotherapy pool, herbal sauna, sauna with Himalayan salt, ice fountain, experience showers, outdoor jacuzzi, indoor and outdoor relaxation areas).

Prices for this programme start from €2510 / £2162 per person staying in Pine Cliffs Hotel and €2675 / £2304 in Pine Cliffs Ocean Suite, including all meals.

- Josué Rosa is a highly qualified fitness professional with a Sport Health and Exercise Science degree from the University of INUAF in Portugal and Diploma in Personal Training. He has competed at the highest level in a variety of sports and has an excellent knowledge of most sports enabling him to advise on sports performance and conditioning. He is also specialized in triathlons, outdoor swimming and weight loss programs.

To book, visit www.pinecliffs.com or call +351 289 500 100.