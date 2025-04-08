Renew and recharge in the Algarve with Pine Cliff Resort’s Fitness & Wellness Fusion Retreat
The 6-day retreat is designed to boost physical strength and mental clarity, providing an inspiring escape within breathtaking surroundings. Daily workouts, held in welcoming and supportive environments will be held in a variety of locations around the resort, from the beach and cliff tops to fully equipped gym and studio spaces. The curated programme includes a beach bootcamp, stretching, hydro Pilates and mat Pilates, HIIT, core & conditioning, hiking on the cliffs - offering the opportunity for participants to try something new.
Suitable for all fitness levels, the classes are led by Pine Cliffs’ highly qualified and experienced instructor Josué Rosa*. With all meals and classes taken together as a group, it offers a nice opportunity to meet like-minded people.
After the invigorating exercise routines, rejuvenating treatments, await at the Spa, Serenity — The Art of Well-being, ensuring a holistic approach to overall well-being.
The retreat offers the convenience of full board meals, carefully crafted in a healthy concept.
What’s Included
- 5 night’s accommodation
- Daily fitness workouts
- Healthy breakfast, lunch and dinner and daily detox juice
- Spa treatments – 1x deep massage (50 mins), 1 x holistic massage (50 mins), 2x cryotherapy sessions
- Fitness welcome bag
- Daily use of towels and sun-beds at the resort pool’s and private beach concession.
Maria d’ Orey, Global Director of Serenity Spa says: "Guests will not only enhance their fitness but also make new connections through the group activities and shared experiences, which we believe significantly enriches their overall wellness journey”.
Guests can enjoy all the facilities at Pine Cliffs Resort, with its pristine pools, sandy beach, nine-hole golf course and tennis academy, providing the ultimate setting for a wellness journey.
Also included during the stay is complimentary access to Thermal Oasis at Serenity (steam room, Kneipp pool, hydrotherapy pool, herbal sauna, sauna with Himalayan salt, ice fountain, experience showers, outdoor jacuzzi, indoor and outdoor relaxation areas).
Prices for this programme start from €2,224 / £1,862 per person staying in Pine Cliffs Hotel Deluxe Room with Resort View, including all meals.
For more information visit: Active Retreat – Fitness & Wellness Fusion
To book, visit www.pinecliffs.com or call +351 289 500 100.