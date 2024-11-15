Rhug estate: 12,500-acre organic farm talks turkey ahead of Christmas event series

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rhug estate will present customers and visitors with a series of pre-Christmas gifts over the coming weeks.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 12,500-acre farm estate, based near Corwen in North Wales, is celebrating the yuletide holidays with a packed programme of events and activities for all the family to enjoy.

And there are hundreds of the Estate’s award-winning free range organic turkeys up for grabs, as well as a selection of festive meats and hampers including the popular Christmas garnish packs, beef roasting joints and the epic ‘ultimate weekend meat box’ complete with wine, beers, crisps, cheese and crackers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First up in the calendar is the Christmas Fair and Santa’s Grotto, over two days beginning Saturday December 7, followed by the Rhug Chapel Carol Service and late-night shopping on Thursday December 12.

Rhug Estate is getting ready for Christmas

Rhug Estate owner Lord Newborough hopes to see more stallholders sign up for the fair and looks forward to welcoming new and loyal customers in the run up to December 25.

“There is something for everyone at Rhug during the festive period, whether you’re looking for quality, organic produce and products for the holidays or an escape with the family to join in our celebrations,” he said.

“It is a special time of year as the atmosphere here is so warm and welcoming, we really get into the spirit of things and the farm shop team are well prepared and well stocked to ensure you have the most incredible Christmas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lord Newborough added: “We look forward to seeing you all and encourage anyone planning to pre-book one of our organic turkeys to do so as soon as possible to avoid missing out.

“They are so sought-after even Michelin-starred restaurants have them on their festive menus, as they have so much texture, flavour and cook faster than conventional turkeys.”

With orders coming in from as far away as Singapore and Hong Kong, the raft of offers and items on sale at Rhug ensure they have you covered when planning what for many is the most important meal of the year.

There are initiatives and incentives for loyalty card holders, digital gift cards, vouchers to spend in-store, and a gift-wrapping service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Black Friday deals have led to a surge in interest and Lord Newborough says this could be their busiest Christmas yet.

“We are signing up artisan traders and producers from across the region and beyond to the Christmas fair, and it would be great to see even more join us as it’s an event which brings in visitors from near and far,” he added.

“It’s all systems go from now until the big day, but we wouldn’t have it any other way and can’t wait to welcome you all to Rhug Estate very soon.”