The Royal Caribbean crew member who died after falling overboard from the Icon of the Seas on Thursday evening took his own life, it has been reported.

Stephen Rolle, Public Affairs and Communications Officer for the Royal Bahamas Police, told TMZ on Friday that the unnamed crew member died by suicide. “The investigation is still ongoing,” Rolle said, adding that authorities could not yet provide further details. A photo obtained by TMZ shows the area from which the man is believed to have fallen, marked off with caution tape.

As previously reported, the man went overboard at around 7pm on July 24 while the ship was sailing approximately 200 miles east of Nassau, near San Salvador Island in the Bahamas. Guests onboard said the man fell from the ship’s port side. Royal Caribbean’s rescue team responded swiftly, recovering the man’s body in less than 30 minutes.

A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean told CruiseHive at the time: “Our crew immediately initiated a search and rescue operation, but unfortunately the crew member passed away. We extend our condolences to the crew member’s family and loved ones. To respect their privacy, we have no additional details to share.”

The tragic incident was first reported by a Reddit user named hors3y, who posted: “Man overboard on Icon OTS just now.” Another commenter, claiming to be a passenger, said they had witnessed the rescue team retrieve the man’s body. Passengers said the captain later confirmed the death during the 8pm dining service, and noted the crew member had been in uniform.

Despite the death, the Icon of the Seas-currently on a seven-night Eastern Caribbean voyage-is continuing its scheduled itinerary and is expected to return to Port Miami on Saturday morning.

Overboard deaths are rare but not unheard of in the cruise industry. In December 2024, a man fell from the Norwegian Epic, prompting an extensive but ultimately unsuccessful search operation. More recently, in June, a five-year-old girl fell from the Disney Dream but was rescued along with her father, who jumped in after her.

The Icon of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship, features 20 decks and a crew of about 2,350. It sails at a top speed of 22 knots.

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit www.samaritans.org for more information