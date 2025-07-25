A crew member aboard Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas died after falling overboard.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to reports, the man fell from the ship’s port side on 7pm, Thursday (July 24) while the vessel was sailing about 200 miles east of Nassau, near San Salvador Island in the Bahamas. The cruise line’s rescue team recovered the man’s body in less than 30 minutes.

In a statement to CruiseHive, a Royal Caribbean spokesperson confirmed the fatal accident: “Our crew immediately initiated a search and rescue operation, but unfortunately the crew member passed away. We extend our condolences to the crew member’s family and loved ones. To respect their privacy, we have no additional details to share.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the tragedy, the Icon of the Seas is continuing its seven-night Eastern Caribbean itinerary without delay.

The death was first reported on Reddit by a user named hors3y, who posted: “Man overboard on Icon OTS just now.” Another user, who claimed to be on the ship, confirmed seeing the body being recovered by the rescue team. At the time, it was unclear whether the person had survived.

Getty Images

During the 8pm dining service, the ship’s captain reportedly made an announcement confirming the recovery of the crew member's body. Guests noted that the man was wearing a uniform, suggesting he was a staff member, which was later confirmed by Royal Caribbean.

The Icon of the Seas is the world’s largest cruise ship, with 20 decks and a crew of approximately 2,350. The vessel travels at a maximum speed of 22 knots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overboard incidents, while rare, are not unprecedented in the cruise industry. In December 2024, a similar tragedy occurred aboard the Norwegian Epic, when a male passenger fell into the ocean. Despite an extensive search led by the Bahamas Rescue Coordination Center, his body was never recovered.

In June, a five-year-old girl fell from the Disney Dream cruise ship into the ocean after losing her balance while sitting on a railing and falling through a porthole. Her father immediately jumped into the water to save her. Both the father and daughter were rescued by a tender boat about 20 minutes later.