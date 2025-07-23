Sagrada Familia tops global rankings as Tripadvisor reveals world’s best travel experiences for 2025

A private walking tour through Florence, pictured, was named winner of the best experience.

Barcelona’s Basílica de la Sagrada Familia has been crowned the world’s top attraction in Tripadvisor’s 2025 Travelers’ Choice Awards, climbing from fourth place last year to reclaim the title it last held in 2023.

The announcement places Gaudí’s still-unfinished basilica, with its sculpted spires and intricate facades, at the forefront of global travel experiences, reinforcing its status as one of Europe’s most visited landmarks.

The annual Best of the Best Things to Do awards draw on millions of Tripadvisor reviews from travellers worldwide, ranking everything from natural wonders and cultural landmarks to private tours and unique excursions. The results offer a snapshot of the destinations and experiences that have left the biggest impression on visitors over the past 12 months.

Runners-up on the global attractions list included the Eiffel Tower, which continues to draw millions of visitors each year with its panoramic views over Paris, and Florida’s NASA Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, which allows guests to get up close to space shuttles, rockets and astronaut training simulators. The Kennedy Space Center also topped the U.S. attractions list, reflecting strong demand for family-friendly and educational tourism.

In the experiences category, Florence emerged as the global winner with its Renaissance & Medici Tales tour, a private walking experience that takes visitors deep into the city’s artistic and political heritage. The tour weaves together stories of the Medici family, Renaissance masterpieces and Florence’s architectural treasures, earning almost 5,000 five-star reviews. “Grand Tour Around Island 16 Locations plus Snorkeling” in Honolulu, Hawaii, was named the leading U.S. experience, offering a full-day itinerary that combines cultural highlights, marine life encounters and pristine beaches.

The awards showcase a broad range of travel tastes. London’s Small Group Tour of Historical Pubs ranked fourth globally, proving that heritage pub culture remains a major draw for international visitors. Amsterdam’s canal cruises, Dubrovnik’s boat tours and cultural day trips in Vietnam and Spain also featured prominently, demonstrating the mix of sightseeing, storytelling and authentic local experiences that travellers value most.

Kristen Dalton, president of Tripadvisor, said the awards highlight the activities that turn a holiday into something memorable. “With such a huge selection of travel activities and excursions available on the platform, Tripadvisor helps travelers find the experiences that turn a trip into a lifelong memory,” she added.

This year’s special awards included Cappadocia’s hot air balloon ride in Türkiye, which was named the world’s ultimate “bucket list” experience thanks to its sweeping views over the region’s unique rock formations at sunrise. Ferrari World Yas Island in Abu Dhabi secured the title of the world’s best amusement and water park, while Tennessee’s Dollywood took the top U.S. park spot. Tripadvisor also marked its 25th anniversary by naming all-time winners based on two and a half decades of reviews, with Sagrada Familia and Vietnam’s Ninh Binh Highlights Tour taking the honours for attraction and experience respectively.

Top 10 Attractions Worldwide 2025

Basílica de la Sagrada Familia, Barcelona, Spain Eiffel Tower, Paris, France NASA Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, Florida, United States Louvre Museum, Paris, France Angkor Wat, Siem Reap, Cambodia Mutianyu Great Wall, Beijing, China Anne Frank House, Amsterdam, Netherlands Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Abu Dhabi, UAE Duomo di Milano, Milan, Italy Plaza de España, Seville, Spain

Top 10 Experiences Worldwide 2025

The Best Tour in Florence: Renaissance & Medici Tales, Florence, Italy Full-Day Ninh Binh Highlights Tour from Hanoi, Vietnam Blue Cave Small-Group Boat Tour, Dubrovnik, Croatia London Small Group Tour of Historical Pubs, United Kingdom All-Inclusive 90-Minute Canal Cruise by Captain Jack!, Amsterdam, Netherlands Early Morning Chichen Itza Tour: Cenote and Tequila Tasting, Cancun, Mexico Three Cities in One Day: Segovia, Avila & Toledo from Madrid, Spain Grand Tour Around Island 16 Locations plus Snorkeling, Honolulu, United States Best of Istanbul Private Guided Tour (1–3 days), Türkiye Best of Ubud Full-Day Tour with Jungle Swing, Indonesia