Ryanair boarding pass: Airline issues warning to UK holidaymakers to avoid £55 fine at airports in three popular holiday destinations
A travel warning has been issued to UK holidaymakers heading to three holiday destinations as you could face a £55 fine at the airport. Airline Ryanair has warned passengers to print their boarding passes when travelling to three destinations, posting a reminder to its customers on its website.
Most countries allow travellers to scan their tickets on their mobile phones, but there are some exceptions at certain airports. Some countries do not allow digital boarding passes to be used and holidaymakers will have to print out a paper copy before they travel.
UK airports accept digital passes, so passengers won’t need to print their tickets for the outgoing flight, but they may be required to have a physical copy for the return journey. Ryanair said: "We accept mobile boarding passes on flights from the majority of airports on our network. However, unfortunately some airports cannot accept mobile boarding passes yet, these airports are Turkey and Morocco.”
Anyone travelling to the likes of Bodrum, Dalaman and Marrakech will need to print out a copy of their boarding pass before making the journey to the airport. Tirana Airport in Albania is also unable to accept mobile passes. The airline added: “Customers travelling from these airports must check in online and print out a paper boarding pass for their flight."
Ryanair passengers can get access to their boarding passes via the 'My Bookings' section of the Ryanair app. Anyone who misplaces their boarding pass and needs to have a new one reissued for any reason can be charged €20.
