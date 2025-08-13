‘If you stay a week, it is actually too short to enjoy everything.’ So says the expert on everything Jamaica who has seen guests cry in delight at the beauty of his resort and admits ‘you’ll know from the second you arrive that you are at the right place’.

Stunning beaches and unbelievable luxury might tempt you to Jamaica but it is the people that will want to make you stay.

Sandals is one of the Caribbean island's biggest and best known resorts. It is also the one that makes Jamaicans most proud - created and built by a Jamaican as opposed to the majority which are owned by foreigners. That is a huge deal for those born and bred on the island, and one of the reasons why staff are not only so welcoming, but also so loyal.

The best example of that is Dalton - the second person to be employed when Sandals began almost 44 years ago. He is still there, at the original Sandals resort in Montego Bay, with an unwavering smile for every guest and a genuineness that most hospitality bosses can only dream of in their teams.

Dalton is super proud that Sandals was started by a Jamaican and wants the whole island to share that pride | NW

"I started as a trainee busboy and I gradually worked my way up, now I'm the maître d," Dalton says with his huge, trademark smile. "I love it here. For me, it is the family relationship. All of us here become like one family with the same goal and objective - to meet different people from different places and cultures. I love that, to meet different people, where they're from and have some chat together. That is good."

Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart took a risky move from a business in air conditioning to hospitality when he opened the first Sandals. Photos of him are still dotted around the resort, although family took over following his death in 2021. The steakhouse is named after him and it is easy to see how his influence will never truly diminish.

The aim for Butch and Dalton was always to improve. They grew from 1 resort to 19 and Dalton is sure they are still getting it right. "Butch would be super proud of the legacy,” Dalton said. “We started to grow and we became friends. I actually used to be his right hand man, you know, from day one I was his smallest employee. I was his youngest employee then over the years it became like a father to son relationship. Wherever he was, I was always there supporting.

"That has been my job over the years to keep on supporting, to make sure that he gets things right. We had a good relationship and I cherish that. I miss him but that is part of life. My role now is to ensure that we continue the legacy, ensure he is proud, and the family is proud and the country is proud. That is what we are here for - that is my biggest role.

"I am super proud to know that a Jamaican can create a brand which can stand up anywhere in the world right now, match up with any organisation. I'm very proud of that. Sandals is Jamaican, you can feel it with the culture and the people. In the early days, every guest that walked through those doors into reception would cry because they felt the warmth, they felt the real human beings, they felt human beings touching human beings. Once we get that right, the sky is the limit."

Tanned hand on Caribbean-infused heart, I can honestly say that our Sandals room was the nicest hotel space I have ever stayed in. The resort prides itself on clever design, the team works with the wonders that nature has given them to add all the luxuries of modern tourism while protecting that beauty.

Golden sunsets, blue seas and a bath! The view from my balcony at Sandals Montego Bay | NW

The room has a unique flow which teases you from the front door right through the open plan to the most calming view of sea you could ever wish for. One of Jamaica's famed traits is its love of bright colours. Without any accentuation from humans, we had all that without even stepping onto our balcony. A million shades of blues mingle in the gentle ocean as it laps the white and golden sands just below. The shiny green leaves of ancient almond trees enhance the long stretch to the horizon and an array of rainbow blossoms whisper as they gently sway in the tropical breeze.

There is a perfectly round bath inside and another deep, curved bath on the balcony. This is a quirky Sandals' addition - lounge outdoors in a cooling bath. Need more privacy? Every balcony has white linen curtains in keeping with the simple yet decadent feel.

I'm sure I could have been forgiven for not leaving this perfect hotel room for the whole week. Just glancing through the sliding glass doors to that most incredible view made my heart leap, in fact the thought of it still does. Take another step, and you can understand why you might not want to leave a resort that can only be described as paradise within paradise.

Butch loved Jamaica's flora and fauna. Dalton has many memories of the boss' adoration of tropical flowers and says he could always spot if a plant had been moved when he visited one of the resorts. His eye for detail and desire to showcase the best in Caribbean nature is still just as clear today. The grounds are a sight to behold and wouldn't be out of place competing in high-end garden shows.

The piano bar is just one of many entertainment spots within the resort | Sandals

Sandals is an all-inclusive resort and we stayed in one of the resort's suites that comes with a butler. Yes, you read that right - we had a butler keen to make our dreams come true before we even knew they existed. This might be an unusual situation to get used to for us Brits but you can't fault their extremely high level of personal service. It doesn't matter if you want a bath prepared with tropical flower petals, fancy an unusual cocktail or just a bit of information about the island, there is no length the butlers won't attempt to bring a smile to your face. Hats off to our butlers Marvin and Stefan for an extraordinary attention to detail and care.

There are so many options for dining it is hard to know where to start. My tip - try the ice cream and coffee parlour Cafe De Paris early because you will want to return every single day of your holiday.

Lobster, prawn and steak are all the menu at Sandals' Fish Stew | NW

My top moment was sampling divine seafood at Stew Fish, just yards from the edge of the ocean as the sun set across a stunning golden sky. Moments like that stay with you forever. There indoor and outdoor restaurants offering cuisine from across the world. The Jerk Shack is a must for everyone wanting to try true Jamaican food and there are always a couple of national dishes available at the more relaxed Bayside Brasserie or ultra divine Oleander.

Dalton's favourite dish is ackee and saltfish - Jamaica's national dish. And he likes nothing better than sitting by the ocean or the bar with a cool Red Stripe. It might sound like a stereotype but this is true Jamaica.

What you need to know about Sandals Montego Bay LEAD-IN PRICE: A seven-night stay for two adults at Sandals Montego Bay, Jamaica staying in a Caribbean Deluxe room costs from £2,319 per adult. Price includes all-inclusive accommodation, return economy class flights with Virgin Atlantic from London Heathrow Airport and resort transfers. Price is date specific and valid for travel on 16th June 2026. BUTLER SUITE PRICE: A seven-night stay for two adults at Sandals Montego Bay, Jamaica staying in a Beachfront Honeymoon One-Bedroom Butler Suite with Balcony Tranquility Soaking Tub costs from £3,275 per adult. Price includes all-inclusive accommodation, butler service and 24-hour room service, return economy class flights with Virgin Atlantic from London Heathrow Airport and resort transfers. Price is date specific and valid for travel on 16th June 2026. Prices are guaranteed at the time of booking with a deposit of £175 per person, with the full balance due 71 days before departure. Some exclusions may apply to some departure dates. Package holidays booked with UCHL are financially protected by ATOL and ABTA. All prices are subject to change and availability.

He also has tips for guests to get the most out of their Sandals experience: "We have so many different facilities here where they can enjoy the restaurants, the water sports, the Red Lane spa. We have a new addition of Pickleball here. There is always something to do, you never get bored. If you stay a week, it is actually too short to enjoy all the facilities that we have here.

"To make the most of your holiday, when they arrive on our beautiful island, enjoy the beach, enjoy the food and culture and just have fun. I have met people from all over the world. People travel far to have this wonderful experience at Sandals so we embrace that because when one leaves their home town or country to come to another country, our job is to make sure they have a fantastic time, an amazing time.

"Jamaica is a beautiful island, we have the blue sea, the white sand, the culture, the people, the people are so warm and friendly. When you come to Jamaica you are at the right place."

Dalton says guests know they have come to the right place as soon as they step into the lobby | Sandals

And after a whole working life spent in one resort, is Dalton planning to put his feet up any time soon? "I'm just taking one day at a time. It is actually touching 44 years - to retire when you reach this age, you have it in mind but I am so ingrained with Sandals, I'm so in love with Sandals that I take one day at a time. To leave and go home and sit - I don't know. People are my thing. People mean everything to me."

Sandals Montego Bay has everything you could dream of in a Caribbean holiday and much that would not have ever crossed your mind. But this is Jamaica and, as everyone who works here is keen to tell, there is a country that begs to be explored so it would be criminal not to at least taste a flavour of why tourism is booming.

What makes Sandals a resort that guests return to year after year? It is the smile and stories of people like Dalton who welcome you to a dream holiday with the simple words 'welcome home'.