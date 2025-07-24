I stayed in a luxurious holiday cottage in Shropshire - with the added bonus of a hot tub, what more could you want.

Set in the countryside of Shropshire, Coton Park Farm Barn was a delight to stay at for a weekend. It was nestled away down a country lane - and the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

The holiday cottage is a luxury barn conversion on a 10-acre smallholding, with animals on the fields and not a sound to be heard during the evening. You can really kick back and relax here, enjoy dinners outside if the weather allows and the hot tub too. The property itself is gorgeous with wooden panels, large open spaces and good-sized bedrooms.

In total there are three bedrooms and three bathrooms - the property sleeps seven. This means it is great for a family getaway or even for friends if you are looking for a chill time away. Couples can even enjoy the space if they are wanting to stay somewhere peaceful and luxurious.

One of the bedrooms faces out to the back of the property boasting views of the countryside, and it was lovely to wake up, open the door and have that view. Not only did I thoroughly enjoy the property itself but also the location.

I visited two of the local pubs which were both around 10 minutes drive away (if that). The first was the Dickin Arms where I had a drink and some food - which was delicious. It was in a quaint little village called Loppington and I had a walk around the streets after, enjoying the warm weather and peaceful atmosphere.

The next pub I visited was the Bull and Dog which even had live music on Saturday night. I actually walked to the pub from the property and it took around 10 minutes. It was lovely to be so close to great pubs, and made the stay even more enjoyable.

The property is situated in Whitchurch so it was perfect for a day out to the stunning town of Llangollen in Wales. I purchased a canal trip over the famous Pontcysyllte Aqueduct, enjoyed a drink at a few pubs and dinner at The Corn Mill. It was such a lovely day out.

As was my day in Shrewsbury. I had never been before but I thoroughly enjoyed walking along the River Severn and enjoying a drink on the canal-side at The Boathouse. The location of the holiday cottage meant it was so easy to explore new towns - you could even travel up to the likes of Wrexham if you wanted and you would have the oasis of the cottage to come back to.

It was the most relaxing weekend and sometimes you need just that.

Coton Park Farm Barn is a luxurious detached barn with charming interiors, perfect for friends and family to relax and unwind. Nestled in the peaceful village of Coton, just 4 miles from Whitchurch, the barn features exposed beams, stone floors, underfloor heating, a wood burner, and thoughtful extras to enhance your stay. The enclosed garden is perfect for al fresco dining and features a wood-fired hot tub. The property is well placed for walking and cycling to explore nearby attractions such as Whixall Moss and the Llangollen canal (3 miles), Ellesmere Lake (13 miles) and the medieval town of Shrewsbury (14 miles). To book a stay at Coton Park Farm Barn, visit www.holidaycottages.co.uk – prices start from £1,035 for a 7 night stay, sleeping 7 people in 3 bedrooms and 2 dogs.