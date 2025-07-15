I took a short 40-minute flight from Birmingham Airport to Belfast and it was one of the best weekend city breaks I have had.

I really loved the city, it was brimming with energy, lots of places to eat and drink and have a good time. I arrived at around 9:30am on Saturday morning and instantly knew I would like my stay here. The streets were wide, walkable, with stunning buildings and beautiful architecture everywhere you looked.

The city’s main hall is a top attraction and it is a stunning expansive building that is striking. I visited on 12th July where marches and parades were being held. Thousands lined the streets passionately waving UK flags and singing traditional songs. It was a sight to behold, and everyone was so friendly.

Due to religious tensions there was of course some anxiety about the event, but I found it to be peaceful and everyone was having a good time. The parade was miles long, with so many different flags being raised, flutes being played and drums banged. It was so loud and full of people drinking, and just enjoying the atmosphere and the day as a whole.

Belfast City Hall. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

Many shops and restaurants were closed on the day due to the parade and the trouble it may bring. So, I ventured to the Titanic district of Belfast and saw the Titanic Museum, and dined at the Titanic Hotel which was amazing. The food was delicious and the history of the place makes eating there even more special.

The Great Eastern pub was open and I had drinks there and danced to the music. The locals were so friendly and everyone was having a good time.

During my stay I walked around the city from East to West, learning about the history, and the religious tensions. I saw the Peace Wall, Shankill Road, Belfast Cathedral, and ventured along the roads with people’s houses - many of which had UK flags outside in the Protestant areas, as well as Rangers, and other football teams. I saw the wall which divides the Protestants and Catholics, and it was a stark reminder of how divisions and tensions are still very much present today.

It was fascinating walking along the streets and so interesting too. This is why I loved Belfast. It has a deep history with many a story, not always good, to tell. There were murals on the walls of pretty much every street.

There’s a huge painting of King William over Sandyrow, murals of King Charles and huge ones of Queen Elizabeth and others showing the IRA bombings and Protestants that have died. I was amazed by them. I’ve never been anywhere like it. If you visit Belfast these are a must-see.

King William painting in Belfast. (Photo: Isabella Boneham) | Isabella Boneham

On the Sunday there were more shops and restaurants open. Belfast has a great shopping scene and of course many amazing bars and restaurants to go to. I had a drink at the Crown Bar that has captivated visitors for nearly two centuries and has intricate architecture. It is located directly across from the Europa Hotel, often referred to as the "most bombed hotel in Europe", having been targeted 33 times during "The Troubles" between 1971 and 1994. It's a symbol of resilience and survival in the face of conflict, remaining open despite the attacks.

There are so many things to go and see, and learn about in Belfast. I preferred it to Dublin as I found Dublin was just about the drinking. The streets in Dublin were narrower, and the city felt a lot smaller than Belfast. I still love to go to Dublin for the atmosphere and live music, but there was something about Belfast that just had an edge on it. It was fascinating, had a great night life, restaurant and food scene, with a lot to see. The flight is short from the UK - and it makes for the perfect weekend city break. Back in time for work on Monday morning.