Savour and stay: Jet2holidays reveals top European hotels for food lovers

In a world where travel and taste go hand in hand, culinary tourism has become the go-to choice for food lovers looking to spice up their adventures.

As more travellers look to satisfy their cravings for both amazing food and shareable moments, 2024 is shaping up to be the year of the foodie getaway.

With the peak summer season behind us, couples are capitalising on this by taking advantage of the warm weather still on offer abroad and indulging in a child-free getaway combined with great food and relaxation.

Europe, with its rich culinary traditions, has taken the spotlight, grabbing 32.7% of the global culinary tourism market in the last year [1]. And with spending on food and drink expected to jump by 14.3% across the continent in 2024 [2], it’s clear that more and more travellers are planning trips with their stomachs in mind.

Ikos Aria Resort

With more than 60 destinations across Europe under its wing, Jet2holidays not only delivers on dream destinations but also hosts a curated selection of hotels that offer an exceptional gourmet experience to satisfy every culinary craving.

From savouring stunning local dishes to dining at Michelin-starred restaurants, whether at the Royal Hideaway Corales Beach in Tenerife - which offers two mouthwatering Michelin-starred restaurants – or taking in the carefully curated and highly respected wine collection at The Yeatman Hotel in Porto, Jet2holidays has made it easier than ever to book a delectable gourmet escape.

Jet2holidays has handpicked some of the top European hotels that are perfect for a foodie’s dream holiday. Get ready to eat through every trip, one delicious bite at a time!

For adventurous foodies, Royal Hideaway Corales Beach is a dream. Set in the paradisical nature reserves of southwest Tenerife, Royal Hideaway offers two a la carte, Michelin-starred haute cuisine restaurants.

This unique retreat is considered one of the best in Spain, and its gastronomic offering does justice to that title.

Sample the signature local creations of Canarian chef Juan Carlos Padrón at El Rincon de Juan Carlos, and experience the unique gastronomic proposal of San Hô’s, which incorporates the traditions of South American and Asian cuisines, led by chef Adrián Bosch.

Sample package

Jet2holidays – Canary Islands, Tenerife, 5-star Royal Hideaway Corales Beach, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Bristol 8th December.

Price: £1,539 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

For cheese lovers, Villa Le Blanc is a dream destination. This whitewashed haven hosts the Formaje x Gran Meliá traditional cheese-tasting experience, providing a premium selection of Mediterranean cheeses in a setting as exquisite as the flavours themselves.

Appetites whetted; guests can indulge further in a locally infused gastronomic journey at S'Amarador. Its menu offers an array of mouthwatering rice dishes and a selection of predominantly locally-sourced fish and seafood, allowing guests to savour the essence of the island.

Sample package

Jet2holidays – Balearics, Menorca, 5-star Villa Le Blanc A Gran Melia Hotel, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Leeds Bradford 12th October.

Price: £1,319 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Indulge in the dramatic volcanic backdrop of Lanzarote at Paradisus by Melia Salinas, a haven for gourmet indulgence. From its four restaurants, the resort offers guests local and international cuisine, accompanied by the finest premium drinks, including wines from La Geria made with ancestral techniques.

Throughout your stay, rotate between private Middle-Eastern-inspired breakfasts at Samira, local, ocean-fresh fish lunches at the La Graciosa restaurant, and unbridled culinary exploration at Malva Food Bazaar.

Sample package

Jet2holidays – Canary Islands, Lanzarote, 5-star Paradisus By Melia Salinas Lanzarote, 7 nights all-inclusive plus departing from Edinburgh 26th November.

Price: £1,389 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

If you travel to Cyprus for one reason and one reason only, make it Matsuhisa at AMARA. While this sea-front sanctuary boasts five a la carte restaurants and four bars, Matsuhisa Limassol is the true star of the show.

Headed by world-renowned chef Nobu Matsuhisa, the extensive and original menu offers an innovative Japanese-Peruvian blend with an array of legendary dishes including salmon karashi su miso, black cod with miso, white fish dry miso, and rock shrimp tempura. An extensive selection of sake and exotic cocktails complement each dish.

The resort also offers seafood at the shore-side spot, NEREA, the best meat cuts from around the world at BEEF BAR, and traditional Italian fare at Ristorante Locatelli.

Sample package

Jet2holidays – Cyprus, Paphos, 5-star Amara, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Birmingham 30th November.

Price: £1,189 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Reid’s Palace is a heavenly clifftop retreat serving up cuisine as photogenic as the views. The epitome of timeless luxury, the hotel is famed for its elegant afternoon teas of delicate finger sandwiches, freshly baked scones and homemade pastries, accompanied by a selection of 24 teas or an indulgent glass of champagne.

Guests can dine at the Michelin-starred William Restaurant, serving the island’s finest produce, masterfully treated with innovative flavours and techniques. Alternatively, Ristorante Villa Cipriani provides Italian flavours and unbeatable terrace views, while Briso Do Mar serves up an unforgettable al fresco dining experience.

Sample Package

Jet2holidays – Portugal, Madeira, 5-star Reids Palace A Belmond Hotel, 5 nights bed & breakfast departing from Manchester on 25th November.

Price: £1,319 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Maxx Royal Kemer is a veritable playground for gourmands. The resort’s three signature restaurants, EMERALD, Bishoku, and BRONZE STEAKHOUSE offer refined breakfast and lunch by the sea, the sophisticated essence of Asia and an intriguing steakhouse experience suited to carnivore connoisseurs.

If that wasn’t enough to get stomachs growling, travellers can indulge in delights from the ocean at Sevore, carefully crafted Mediterranean delicacies at Kalamata, and opulent Turkish culinary tradition at Safraan. For the ultimate luxury dining, Gastro By Alfredo Russo is the resort’s partnership with Michelin-starred Chef Alfredo Russo, designed to leave a lasting impression.

The indulgence doesn’t stop when mealtimes are over. Guests can drop in at the on-site Chocolatier or Le Melange for sumptuously sweet artisanal desserts, or experience 24-hour culinary bliss at Twenty4 Restaurant, which offers globally-inspired snacking at all times of the day and night.

Sample package

Jet2holidays – Turkey, Antalya, 5-star Maxx Royal Kemer Resort, 4 nights all-inclusive plus departing from London Stansted 13th October.

Price: £1,869 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Unique on this list thanks to its vibrant city setting, The Yeatman Hotel offers two restaurants plus a bar and bistro that overlooks the Porto skyline. The Yeatman Gastronomic Restaurant is run by Chef Ricardo Costa and holds two Michelin stars. It promises to deliver a sensory journey through its truly memorable tasting menu.

For a more informal experience, the Orangerie a la carte is open every day for lunch and dinner, with the option for outdoor terrace dining in warmer weather. Finally, Dick’s Bar and Bistro offers the ambience and subtlety of a private club, complete with the finest wood-aged and vintage ports, snacks and light bites.

The hotel’s onsite wine cellars make it a haven for budding sommeliers keen to indulge in one of the world’s most comprehensive collections of Portuguese wine.

Sample package

Jet2holidays – Portugal, Porto, 5-star The Yeatman, 3 nights bed & breakfast departing from Manchester 7th November.

Price: £789 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

If culinary variety is your priority, Paradisus by Melia Gran Canaria is the destination for you. This Playa de San Agustin escape boasts a lush natural environment, elegant interiors and architecture, and the star of the show, seven a la carte restaurants. These operate on a rotational basis throughout the week, ensuring no guest leaves unsatisfied.

Perhaps the jewel in Paradisus’ culinary crown, Peseta, the resort’s flagship restaurant, is run by Michelin-star Gran Canarian chef Germán Ortega. His passionate focus on crafting traditional recipes with fresh local produce has produced an intimate tasting menu that must be tasted to be believed.

Sample package

Jet2holidays – Canary Islands, Gran Canaria, 5-star Paradisus By Melia Gran Canaria, 7 nights all-inclusive plus departing from Manchester 1st October.

Price: £1,529 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Travellers need no longer search high and low for obscure foodie holiday havens. With Jet2holidays and Indulgent Escapes by Jet2holidays, holidaymakers can travel to some of the most sought-after European destinations and experience the ultimate in gastro-exploration.

This exclusive oasis boasts five premium dining experiences, each as exquisite as the last. Voro is the only restaurant in Majorca to receive two Michelin stars for its focus on the rich heritage of Mediterranean cuisine that also goes beyond the conventional. Alternatively, Roka offers award-winning Japanese robatayaki in a rich atmosphere, Ses Oliveres and Balearic present local and Mediterranean flavours in serene settings, and the Tapas Bar serves authentic Spanish small plates. Cap Vermell’s restaurants are beloved throughout the island and beyond, which booking in advance to ensure you have a reservation!

Sample package

Jet2holidays – Balearics, Majorca, 5-star Cap Vermell Grand Hotel, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Manchester on 27th October.

Price: £1,479 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

All prices correct at the time of issue.

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.comor www.jet2holidays.com

